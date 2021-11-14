LSU Can't Survive Late Game Thriller with Arkansas in 16-13 Loss

Tigers defense turns in another worthy performance to keep LSU in striking distance late in the game

Just last week, LSU was in a very similar position. The offense had struggled for most of the game but the defense kept the Tigers in the game long enough to have attempts at beating Alabama.

But the Tigers couldn't do it so when that opportunity presented itself again, freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier wanted to take advantage. With LSU in striking distance, the Tigers offense couldn't capitalize down the stretch, ultimately losing to Arkansas in overtime 16-13.

LSU had multiple opportunities late in the game but stale playcalling, lack of execution and poor clock management all played a hand in the Tigers downfall.

Trailing 13-10 at the start of the fourth, LSU rode the back of Tyrion Davis-Price on the first drive to get in field goal range for Cade York. Davis-Price was a consistent source of yardage all game, finishing with 106 yards on the ground, including 57 the fourth quarter.

A critical turnover in overtime from Nussmeier ultimately set up Arkansas with the game winning kick. But the freshman did have his moments, it became clear Nussmeier has plenty of growing to do.

That one play completely set the tone for what LSU is getting in the true freshman, a gun slinger who will take risks, make mistakes and game changing plays for the better. Nussmeier would throw for 179 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for the game.

But the offense really struggled to get much going for a significant portion of the game with the defense playing lights out.

With Nussmeier under center, LSU would punt three times and fumble the ball in redzone. LSU would get into striking on three separate occasions throughout the game and come away with no points in Arkansas territory, a trend that bled into the second half.

The first five Arkansas drives resulted in a total of 0.8 yards per play as the defense forced four straight three and outs. For the entire first half, the defense was exquisite, holding the Razorbacks offense to 57 yards on 27 plays.

Nussmeier's spectacular play garnered many of the headlines early but it was the defensive effort and execution that was evident from the start, with a ton of credit going to defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Arkansas came into Saturday's game averaging over 240 yards on the ground per game, tops in the SEC.

But the LSU defense, led by linebackers Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark, refused to relinquish much control. Outside of one 28-yard run at the end of the half, the Tigers held Arkansas to 39 yards rushing in the first half, forcing a total of four three and outs and just 1-of-8 on third downs.

That was a trend that needed to carry over defensively as the LSU offense still tried to find its footing. Baskerville and Clark would set the tone from beginning to end, combining for 23 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks.

LSU continued to dial up the pressure on Arkansas but the biggest issue that cropped up in the second half was the inability to wrap quarterback KJ Jefferson up. Multiple times in the second half, Jefferson was able to evade pressure, extend plays and either scramble for big gains or connect down field.

LSU lost momentum in the third quarter when Jefferson evaded pressure and hit on a 43-yard touchdown, then followed by an LSU turnover and subsequent field goal.

It was a tough finish to a winnable game that the offense once again just couldn’t capitalize on.