An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with Arkansas

Run down of a few players the Tigers will have to prepare for this week against Razorbacks

After a thrilling contest against Alabama, the Tigers shift their focus to the task at hand against the Arkansas Razorbacks this week. Their up and down season has been defined by the play of quarterback K.J. Jefferson and their fiery offensive attack each Saturday.

The Razorbacks have impressive victories over Texas A&M along with a thrashing of Texas in week two, but with their success has been some devastating losses. Being shut out against a vicious Georgia defense and crumbling against the Auburn Tigers, it’s been quite the rollercoaster for Arkansas fans this year.

Despite the turbulence, Arkansas has stayed true to their game plan and defeated a talented Mississippi State team last Saturday in a hard-fought battle.

Here’s who LSU needs to keep an eye on this Saturday:

K.J. Jefferson

A player who can truly do it all, Jefferson is the heart and soul of this Arkansas team. The ability to launch the ball down the field with great accuracy and run over defenders with his rushing attack, it’ll be a test for this LSU defense.

The Tigers have experience against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Going up against a talented Matt Corral led offense a few weeks back and controlling Bryce Young against Alabama last weekend, this isn’t new news for this defense.

Jefferson has been inconsistent all season, but when hot, he’s just about as difficult to contain as they come in college football. His rushing attack is different than that of Corral and Young. He wants to absolutely plow over defenders and absorb contact each time he crosses the line of scrimmage, a little different than other quarterbacks LSU has faced.

Forcing Jefferson out of the pocket to make the heroic play will benefit Daronte Jones’ defense significantly in Death Valley this weekend.

Dynamic Rushing Attack

This Arkansas rushing attack is one of the best in the nation this season. Ranking second in the country with a whopping 249 rushing yards per game, their running back room is one the deepest in college football.

Having four players with over 400 yards rushing, the Razorbacks have spread the ball to their backs like no other team in the SEC. Led by Trelon Smith with 95 carries for 476 yards, this running back room is special, totaling 19 rushing touchdowns as a team.

The Tigers saw success against Alabama due to the dominance of their front four, but mainly Neil Farrell and Jaquelin Roy. To ensure success against the Razorbacks, it’ll take another substantial performance from the big guys up front to slow down the rushing attack.

Treylon Burks

In short, wide receiver Treylon Burks is that dude on the field. Leading the Razorbacks in virtually every receiving category, his presence on the field has been felt each game. With 48 receptions for 799 yards and 8 touchdowns, Burks’ numbers are nearly triple their WR2.

Tyson Morris is second on the team with 16 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It’s clear who the Razorbacks want to feed each game and the Tigers secondary will have to game plan for Burks to get significant volume.

Quarterback K.J. Jefferson knows who his favorite target is and it’ll be up to a banged-up LSU secondary to slow him down. Hoping to get Cordale Flott back for Saturday’s contest, the Tigers will have to contain Burks as best they can to stay in the game against this fiery offense of Arkansas.

Bumper Pool

The leader of this Razorbacks defense, linebacker Bumper Pool has been a menace on the field through nine games. Leading the team in tackles with 87, his ability to play sideline-to-sideline is what makes him so effective.

Pool plays a bit like LSU linebacker Damone Clark. His presence is felt just about every play whether it’s making sure his guys are in the right spots or physically making plays himself.

Averaging nearly 10 tackles per game, Pool is someone the Tigers will need to contain in order for their offense to open up and make plays in a crucial game.