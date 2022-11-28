LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but losing a player of Mickens’ caliber is a major loss going forward. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, his frame is already that of a college athlete, but will need to work on his technique to impact the next level.

A physical specimen, once he puts it all together it will be quite the show, but for now he will reopen his options and look elsewhere ahead of Early National Signing Day in December.

Mickens, along with Darron Reed, have backed off of their LSU pledges in the last four days. A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that is exploding with talent in his class.

Upon Reed’s commitment to LSU, Auburn and Ohio State were heavily in the mix with Auburn ultimately keeping their foot on the gas until Early Signing Day.

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in his technique and strength as he prepares for the college game.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

LSU remains with 23 commitments in the 2023 cycle and the Tigers’ focus will be to continue filling positions of need over the next few months while evaluating the roster. LSU has a few targets set to announce their college decisions over the next few weeks as they put the final touches on this class