2022 Safety JaCoby Mathews Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

LSU's 2022 class took a big step back on Friday as in state safety JaCoby Mathews announced he'd be decommitting from the program and opening his recruitment back up.

"To all the Tiger fans and commits, it will forever be love whether we get there together or battle on Saturdays," Mathews wrote in a social media post.

One of the top members in the 2022 class regardless of position, Mathews was viewed as one of the pillars of the Tigers' in state efforts. It's a big hit for the program that just recently saw tight end Mason Taylor commit to the group.

LSU now will focus on trying to land Mathews back at a later date, though Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, Georgia and Florida are just a few of the many Power 5 programs to extend an offer to the highly touted safety. Current LSU commits and teammates were quick to respond to Mathews' news, including cornerback commit Laterrence Welch.

Mathews initially committed to the Tigers' program back in April, shortly after catching up with LSUCountry about the recruiting process and what he liked about the direction LSU was heading in.

"I talk to pretty much the whole staff at LSU," Mathews said. "Offense to defense, I talk to both sides of the ball almost everyday and ever since I dropped my list, they've made a way bigger push on me. I feel good knowing that I could be used in a variety of ways."

The loss of Mathews stings as the Tigers are now left without a safety and defensive anchor for this class, though Welch and Jadarian Ryhm are both solid additions at cornerback.

It'll be interesting to follow Mathews recruitment over the next sveral months as LSU figures to be heavily involved despite the decommitment.