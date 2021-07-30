Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

2022 Safety JaCoby Mathews Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

Ponchatoula native opens recruitment back up as senior season draws close
Author:
Publish date:

LSU's 2022 class took a big step back on Friday as in state safety JaCoby Mathews announced he'd be decommitting from the program and opening his recruitment back up.

"To all the Tiger fans and commits, it will forever be love whether we get there together or battle on Saturdays," Mathews wrote in a social media post.

One of the top members in the 2022 class regardless of position, Mathews was viewed as one of the pillars of the Tigers' in state efforts. It's a big hit for the program that just recently saw tight end Mason Taylor commit to the group.

LSU now will focus on trying to land Mathews back at a later date, though Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, Georgia and Florida are just a few of the many Power 5 programs to extend an offer to the highly touted safety. Current LSU commits and teammates were quick to respond to Mathews' news, including cornerback commit Laterrence Welch.

Mathews initially committed to the Tigers' program back in April, shortly after catching up with LSUCountry about the recruiting process and what he liked about the direction LSU was heading in.

"I talk to pretty much the whole staff at LSU," Mathews said. "Offense to defense, I talk to both sides of the ball almost everyday and ever since I dropped my list, they've made a way bigger push on me. I feel good knowing that I could be used in a variety of ways."

The loss of Mathews stings as the Tigers are now left without a safety and defensive anchor for this class, though Welch and Jadarian Ryhm are both solid additions at cornerback. 

It'll be interesting to follow Mathews recruitment over the next sveral months as LSU figures to be heavily involved despite the decommitment.

cbf58fc1-634d-4260-9130-817a0b912351
Football

2022 Safety JaCoby Mathews Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

USATSI_15498054
Basketball

LSU Guard Javonte Smart to Sign Free Agent Contract With Miami Heat

USATSI_15763852
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Trendon Watford to Sign Free Agent Deal With Portland Trailblazers

USATSI_15763451 (1)
Basketball

LSU Guard Cam Thomas Drafted By Brooklyn Nets in First Round of 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_15916587
Football

2022 Tight End Mason Taylor Commits to LSU Football

USATSI_15362518
Basketball

How to Watch LSU Basketball in the 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16144880
Football

As Training Camp Begins, LSU and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Cleared for all Activity

USATSI_14247308
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Comments on Texas and Oklahoma Joining the SEC