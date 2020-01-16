LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Becomes Seventh Junior to Declare for 2020 Draft

LSU will have to replace another key player to its 2019 championship team. Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced his intention to forego his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.









The junior was known as the “heart” of the offense throughout the year, with coach Ed Orgeron frequently referring to the junior as “6-foot-4, 270” because of his physical nature and determination on the field.

"He has a big heart, he's hard to tackle and he's explosive out of the backfield, catching the ball and just hard to defend," Orgeron said before the national championship. "I think when Clyde is not in there, we're very predictable. When he's in there, you can't overplay the run, overplay the pass, you have to be balanced on defense which allows all of our other guys to be able to make plays."

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and an SEC-leading 16 touchdowns in his junior year that also saw him finish third on the team in receptions with 55. For his proven diversity on the field, he was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung award, going to the nation’s most versatile player.

As part of the most prolific offense in college football history, Edwards-Helaire will leave behind a memorable legacy, starting with his 180-yard, four touchdown performance against Alabama on Nov. 9.

Edwards-Helaire was part of the first college football offense that featured a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers.

Freshmen John Emery, Chris Curry and Tyrion Davis-Price should take on the majority of the rushing duties in 2020.