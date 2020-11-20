LSU Football Matchup With Arkansas Will Move Forward After Latest COVID-19 Spike

For the first time in three weeks, LSU will get to take the field against an opponent as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports the Tigers will take on Arkansas at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There was some doubt later in the week as to whether or not the game would survive as Arkansas went through a spike in positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing forcing a number of players to quarantine as a result.

“If we have a good test tomorrow, then by golly we’re going to play the game,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Thursday. “We want to play the game. We have not talked to our players one second about not playing the game because we want to play the game. They want to play, so as long as our numbers will allow us to play, that’s what we’re going to do.”

For LSU, it'll be the the Tigers first game in nearly three weeks as a bye week and postponement of the Alabama game forced another open date. Despite the game moving forward, LSU will likely have somewhat of an advantage with Arkansas' numbers expected to be severely depleted.

Coach Ed Orgeron said on Thursday that the Tigers had the best week of practice the entire season and are ready to finally play another game.

"It started Monday in the weight room and these guys decided that the standard of performance is unacceptable," Orgeron said. "We're hungry to go prove what we've been doing the last three weeks, we've been working our tails off."