Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at Mississippi State

Tigers and Bulldogs could be in for a shootout in Starkville with two potent offenses

First Quarter

Some words from Kirk Herbstreit this morning: “LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?”





Pregame

Brody Miller of The Athletic reporting that true freshman Garrett Dellinger is taking the first team snaps at left tackle. Orgeron said he's been pleased with Dellinger's development but said right tackle is a more natural position for him. Will be interesting to see how this o-line holds up.

Can't imagine this isn't a lingering injury for Derek Stingley Jr. Team was extremely cautious with him over fall camp and reaggrevating it will only slow down a potential return more.

LSU enters this matchup with the goal of slowing down the Mississippi State air raid offense, which is off to a hot and cold start to 2021. But being down one of the best cornerbacks in the business will be no easy feat for the purple and gold to overcome.

After being listed as "very questionable" before the game, cornerback Derek Stingley has been ruled out of the contest due to that injury he reaggrevated in practice this week. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that Stingley could be out "a while" with the injury. LSU will move forward with Dwight McGlothern and potentially sliding safety Jay Ward over to cornerback as well.

Stingley being ruled out so close to kickoff is reminiscent of last season's opener against the Bulldogs, when an illness made the star corner unavailable for the contest. It's expected that the Tigers will play a lot more zone against the Bulldogs this go around and will potentially drop as many as eight players in coverage, making the play of the defensive line all the more important.

On offense, this group faces a susceptible Bulldogs secondary that can be beaten and after finding some success last week with a more up tempo play style, it'll continue to be a point of emphasis for the group. The offense is still without John Emery and Kevontre Bradford, the two running backs who are still ineligible. Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin will all get snaps Ed Orgeron said this week.

Captains: Max Johnson, Mike Jones, Kayshon Boutte, Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari