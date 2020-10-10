SI.com
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 17 LSU Football at Missouri

Glen West

Pregame

Injury Updates: As far as injuries are concerned, there's really only one to keep an eye on and that's guard Ed Ingram. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said all week that he considers Ingram to be "very questionable" for Saturday's game. As a result, Charles Turner has been taking snaps at left guard this week and figures to draw the start if Ingram can't go.

Outside of Ingram, LSU should be as close to full strength as it's been all season. Dare Rosenthal and Chris Curry, who missed last week's game against Vanderbilt, are expected to play according to Orgeron. Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan will also make his 2020 debut for the purple and gold after missing the first two outings.

Orgeron said Logan's been practicing and is "good to go."

"He's good to go, he's been practicing, we're gonna start him," Orgeron said Monday. "It's gonna get a little tight there. There's gonna be some competition because Joe Evans is playing well, Neil Farrell is playing well and Jaquelin Roy has come along. Jaquelin is probably the most athletic."

No. 17 LSU enters its matchup against Missouri as 14.5 point favorites, with the game set to kickoff on the SEC alternate channel. With the game being relocated to Missouri because of Hurricane Delta, the purple and gold arrived to Columbia with well wishes from the Missouri program.

9:30- LSU has arrived at Faurot Field for the game. It's the first time the program will be playing at Missouri.

Missouri will reportedly be without three receivers against LSU this afternoon, including two starters. Wouldn't be a bit surprised to see lots of running back Larry Rountree in this game.

Football

