LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Missouri Matchup, Challenges Tigers Up North Bring

LSU faces a different kind of challenge when visiting Missouri comes to town this weekend. After a first week preparing for a pass heavy offense in Mississippi State and then a run heavy offense against Vanderbilt, the Tigers now face something coach Ed Orgeron hasn't seen in quite some time.

"Missouri on offense is very, very complicated. Coach [Eliah Drinkwitz] has a lot of shifts and motions, will run the triple option,” Orgeron said. “First time I've seen a pitch in a while off of a dive, a quarterback in a pitch with a lot of different formations. So we have to play assignment football. Boot and waggle team. They run a lot of nakeds. Offensive line, good zone blocking team will cut you, and also run some gap plays."

To combat issues, Missouri could very well choose to utilize two quarterbacks on Saturday as junior Shawn Robinson and redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak have played in both games this season. LSU will need to prepare for both options which makes it a tougher task.

That's why playing assignment football as Orgeron mentioned, will be a key factor in keeping the Missouri offense at bay. Through two games, Missouri is averaging a pedestrian 15.5 points per game against Alabama and Tennessee and LSU will be looking to continue that slow start.

LSU (1-1) is coming off a defensive performance that for much of the first half was gashed in the run game. The pressure was still there by the unit as a whole with three sacks and eight pressures against Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals. Missouri presents a different kind of challenge with more movement and shifts along the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers were eventually able to make some gap adjustments and stall the Commodore offense to under 50 yards in the second half. Playing gap sound football will be the key this week for LSU on the defensive end.

Orgeron said after the Vanderbilt game that the defense at times was getting out of position and what led to more success in the second half was guys staying in their gaps.

"We had guys gettin' cut out of our gap, guys shuffling inside. Do your job and we challenged our guys just to settle down and do their job," Orgeron said.



On the defensive end, Orgeron said to expect a 3-4 defense that LSU was well equipped to handle in practice a season ago but will have to prepare for in practice this week.

"On defense, they're a three-four defense, will run some bear. They'll blitz you. They'll bring pressure, or they'll play man coverage and play zone," Orgeron said. "Well coached football team in Missouri. We're looking forward to this week of challenges, of us getting better as a football team every day."

LSU rides into this weekend's matchup with newfound confidence that can only be achieved through a dominant performance in all three phases of the game. The goal of this week should be to maintain that rhythm, that spark the team found on the road and carry it into the Missouri game.

Because Orgeron knows the schedule only gets tougher from here on out.

"Winning makes you feel good, makes you confident. You've always got to look at your competition, and we all know that the competition is going to be a lot stiffer coming down the road very fast," Orgeron said. "So I'm always looking at competing at the highest level in the SEC and where we're at in order to compete at the highest level. We've still got a ways to go.

"We made a tremendous improvement from week one to week two. Now we've got to continue to make the improvement, and we cannot make the mistakes that we make and play the elite teams in the SEC and expect to win."