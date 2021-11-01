Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Report: LSU QB Myles Brennan to Enter Transfer Portal

    Brennan earned praise while at LSU for staying dedicated to program through quarteback battles and injury
    Author:

    LSU's quarterback room will now grow thinner as quarterback Myles Brennan is set to hit the NCAA transfer portal. The news first reported by Rivals Sam Spiegelman, is not surprising as the fifth year center enters a new stage in his collegiate career. 

    Brennan will join receiver Koy Moore as well as linebacker Navonteque Strong as the third player to enter the portal since Ed Orgeron's departure was announced.

    Brennan's LSU career was defined by staying true to the LSU program despite a number of missed opportunities due to quarterback battles and injury. In 2018, Brennan would go toe to toe with transfer Joe Burrow before ultimately losing out on the starting job.

    After two years of patiently waiting his turn, 2020 was going to be Brennan's true breakout year and it certainly looked that way from a numbers perspective.  In the three games as an LSU starter last season, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 1-2 start but suffered a bizarre abdomen injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. 

    He competed all through spring of 2021 with Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier and was poised to make a serious run at the starting job before a freak boating accident left him with a broken arm that required surgery. Throughout the season there haven't been many definitive answers on a concrete return for Brennan after the arm fracture. 

    The hope was always Alabama week but Brennan has yet to resume practice with the team. 

    The LSU quarterback room has been working with Johnson and Nussmeier all season and that will now continue to be the case. With the future of the program up in the air, it'll be interesting to follow if the purple and gold can secure a signing from Walker Howard in the 2022 class to keep the quarterback room fresh.

