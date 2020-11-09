SI.com
Myles Brennan Out Against Alabama, LSU Quarterback Situation Murky Ahead of Saturday's Game

Glen West

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is out this week, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters in a Monday press conference. Orgeron says the team has discussed the possibility of shutting Brennan down for the rest of the season as a result of the lower body injury suffered against Missouri.

"What's best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking right now to see what's the best for Myles, and we're gonna do what's best for him," Orgeron said. "Whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait, I think we're still discussing that."

Brennan tried to practice last week but Orgeron said during his weekly radio show that the practice didn't go well.

"He tried to practice today," Orgeron said. "He practiced a little bit. It wasn’t very good. It was hurting. So we’re going to see again tomorrow and see how much he can practice next week. Right now, I’d have to say he’s very doubtful the way it is.

To combat issues, Orgeron said that the quarterback position is "very thin" after a COVID-19 outbreak in the program that started on Tuesday or Wednesday of the open week. A later report from the Athletic stated that the program is down to one scholarship quarterback, freshman TJ Finley. 

With the Alabama game still on as scheduled, Orgeron said the Tigers have gotten creative with how to approach the quarterback position but wouldn't give away any secrets as to what those plans are. When asked about former pitcher and current punter Zach Von Rosenberg potentially playing quarterback, Orgeron chuckled but did go into a little detail about the plan.

"He played. He played quarterback last week, did a good job. But, no, Zach is our punter, but he filled in, did some scout team quarterback for us," Orgeron said. "But, you know, we're very thin there, and if I tell you who we're going to move there and stuff like that, it would give away a game plan. I can't do it."

