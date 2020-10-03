SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Important Notes and Pregame Stories Ahead of No. 20 LSU Football's Matchup with Vanderbilt

Glen West

It's LSU gameday as the Tigers look to earn their first win of the 2020 season against a Vanderbilt team coming off a valiant, but losing effort to Texas A&M. 

Here are some interesting pregame notes and stories to help you prepare for tonight's matchup. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.


Noteworthy Facts Ahead of LSU-Vandy:

LSU has won eight straight against Vanderbilt and leads the series with Commodores 23-7-1. Last year, LSU posted a 66-38 win over the Commodores in Nashville.

LSU’s playing Vanderbilt in Nashville in back-to-back seasons for only the second time ever, the first since 1935-36.

LSU’s streak of games played as a top 25 team reaches 33 straight this week against Vanderbilt. LSU has been ranked in the Top 25 for every contest dating back to the Tennessee game on Nov. 18, 2017. LSU is 27-5 during that span.

LSU has won 12 of its last 13 games against SEC Eastern Division foes.

LSU Consecutive Games Streak

8 - Consecutive games LSU has scored at least 30 points dating back to Alabama game last year.

10 - Consecutive games LSU has thrown for at least 300 yards – the longest streak in school history.

12 - Consecutive games LSU has held opponents without out points on its opening possession. Vanderbilt was last team to score on its opening possession against LSU.

20 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

LSU leads the SEC in rushing defense as they held Mississippi State to just nine yards on the game.

*The nine yards is the second fewest yards allowed under Ed Orgeron at LSU.

*The Tigers are fourth among the league in total offense after recording 425 yards in the season opener. Brennan’s 345 passing yards and 308 total yards also ranks fourth in the league.

*The Tigers’ two interceptions is second among the SEC. The Tigers’ first interception by Cox was ran in for a touchdown.

LSU Run Game a Key Factor

In the last 182 games, LSU’s success is easy to predict when it comes to net rushing yards. Get to 100 yards rushing and LSU will more than likely win as the Tigers are 148-22 when that happens.

Hold the opponent to fewer than 100 yards and the Tigers are 86-5.

An even more telling stat is that when LSU rushes for 100-plus yards and holds the opponents to fewer than 100 yards, the Tigers are 84-0.

Pregame Stories

Ed Orgeron Provides Thursday Updates 

Three Players to Watch

What LSU Secondary Can Do to Show Improvement

Inside Tigers Offense and What it Needs to Show Against Commodores

Tigers Predictions

How to Watch/Listen

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Smitty79
Smitty79

are the starters the same?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tiger Predictions: No. 20 LSU Gets Back on Track With Road Outing Against Vanderbilt

Tigers control from start to finish in confidence boosting win over Commodores

Glen West

by

Smitty79

2021 LSU Football Commit JoJo Earle Turns in Dominant Debut, Talks Senior Season and Tigers

Earle talks stellar start to season, plans to sign in December as early enrollee

Glen West

Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow Lead the Pack of Former LSU Players to Start in Week Four Fantasy

Impact LSU rookies have had on NFL fantasy teams and outlook for rest of season

Glen West

How to Watch/Listen to No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt

Tigers set to take on Commodores at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Glen West

How Myles Brennan and the LSU Football Offense Build Off of Inconsistent Week One Performance

Brennan, offense working out kinks this week in practice

Glen West

by

Wmaste1

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team Eager to Get to Nashville for Week Two Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Final updates from Orgeron include an update on Dare Rosenthal, Derek Stingley

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Football Transfers Talk First Experience Playing in Tiger Stadium

Shanahan, Cox believe they adjusted well to SEC environment, disappointed with outcome

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Quarterback Myles Brennan “Motivated” to Show Improvements After Week One Loss

Orgeron points to improved pocket presence, getting the ball out quicker as areas Brennan needs to work on

Glen West

LSU Center Liam Shanahan Named a Semifinalist for NFF William V. Campbell Trophy

Harvard transfer pursuing masters in business now that he’s at LSU

Glen West

2022 Athlete Jordan McDonald Seeing Steady Burst in Recruitment, Talks LSU Football

McDonald holds nearly 20 scholarship offers, talks visit to Baton Rouge for A&M game in 2019

Glen West