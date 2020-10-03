Important Notes and Pregame Stories Ahead of No. 20 LSU Football's Matchup with Vanderbilt

It's LSU gameday as the Tigers look to earn their first win of the 2020 season against a Vanderbilt team coming off a valiant, but losing effort to Texas A & M.

Here are some interesting pregame notes and stories to help you prepare for tonight's matchup. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.





Noteworthy Facts Ahead of LSU-Vandy:

LSU has won eight straight against Vanderbilt and leads the series with Commodores 23-7-1. Last year, LSU posted a 66-38 win over the Commodores in Nashville.

LSU’s playing Vanderbilt in Nashville in back-to-back seasons for only the second time ever, the first since 1935-36.

LSU’s streak of games played as a top 25 team reaches 33 straight this week against Vanderbilt. LSU has been ranked in the Top 25 for every contest dating back to the Tennessee game on Nov. 18, 2017. LSU is 27-5 during that span.

LSU has won 12 of its last 13 games against SEC Eastern Division foes.

LSU Consecutive Games Streak

8 - Consecutive games LSU has scored at least 30 points dating back to Alabama game last year.

10 - Consecutive games LSU has thrown for at least 300 yards – the longest streak in school history.

12 - Consecutive games LSU has held opponents without out points on its opening possession. Vanderbilt was last team to score on its opening possession against LSU.

20 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

LSU leads the SEC in rushing defense as they held Mississippi State to just nine yards on the game.

*The nine yards is the second fewest yards allowed under Ed Orgeron at LSU.

*The Tigers are fourth among the league in total offense after recording 425 yards in the season opener. Brennan’s 345 passing yards and 308 total yards also ranks fourth in the league.

*The Tigers’ two interceptions is second among the SEC. The Tigers’ first interception by Cox was ran in for a touchdown.

LSU Run Game a Key Factor

In the last 182 games, LSU’s success is easy to predict when it comes to net rushing yards. Get to 100 yards rushing and LSU will more than likely win as the Tigers are 148-22 when that happens.

Hold the opponent to fewer than 100 yards and the Tigers are 86-5.

An even more telling stat is that when LSU rushes for 100-plus yards and holds the opponents to fewer than 100 yards, the Tigers are 84-0.

