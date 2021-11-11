Report: Former LSU Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home out west. The former LSU star will sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported early Thursday morning that Beckham had narrowed his focus down to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs but the Rams were always a dark horse team to land Beckham.

It got to a point Wednesday afternoon where multiple outlets reported that Beckham was signing with the Rams but conflicting reports said he was torn between the Rams and Packers. Even the Rams official site put up a story that Beckham had signed, only to take it down a few minutes later.

The black and gold were reportedly interested in trading for Beckham earlier last week but because of his high salary, couldn't make the numbers work. Beckham has caught 17 passes for 232 yards this season and has been frustrated with his role in the Browns offense for quite some time now.

Though injuries have been a big part of his recent resume, when healthy, Beckham is still a dynamic vertical threat and potentially lethal weapon for an NFL offense. He's caught 501 passes for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns over his NFL career.

Currently sitting at 5-3 on the season, the Saints were in desperate need of some receiver help. Bringing him back to his hometown of New Orleans had the entire city a buzz in recent days, with local artists even going out of their way to write a song about Beckham joining the team.

With Michael Thomas recently announcing he'd be out for the season, the offensive genius that is Sean Payton would have found ways to get Beckham involved in this offense as the two have shown mutual respect for one another in the past. But that's all irrelevant now with Beckham linking up with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay in Los Angeles.