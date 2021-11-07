LSU Offense Can't Capitalize With Late Game Opportunities in Loss to No. 2 Alabama

Tigers can't punch it in endzone despite three prime drives to get it done in the fourth quarter

Alabama gave LSU every opportunity late in the fourth quarter to win the game. The Tigers had a total of three drives in the fourth quarter, all three presenting themselves with potentially game winning situations that the Tigers just couldn't cash in on.

It was very clear from the early stages of this game it was going to be a grind it out kind of outing for both and the team that could build a double digit lead first would have the upper hand. The Crimson Tide controlled the middle part of this contest, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second quarter and early part of the third to take control.

But the early and latter part of the game was controlled by the Tigers defense, which forced four punts and a fumble from the 10:37 marker of the third quarter to the end of the game. That left the focus on the offense, which had struggled mightily but was able to string together a promising drive to open the final frame of the game.

The Tigers would drive 74 yards on 14 plays, chewing up six minutes of the play clock in the process. That was the goal after all heading into the matchup, to keep the ball out of Alabama's hands. It was a drive defined by third and fourth down conversions in short yardage situations but once the Tigers got inside the 10-yard line, the drive stalled.

LSU and Ed Orgeron were going to be aggressive so when the drive got down to a fourth-and-goal situation, there was no hesitation.

"We're going for it. We walked into the stadium and we were going for it," Orgeron said. "There was no question, we were going for the win the whole time."

The play called for quarterback Max Johnson to throw a fade route but the receiver got jammed up, forcing Johnson to his second read, which was Trey Palmer, who he overshot in the endzone.

"I felt pressure so I knew I had to get it out," Johnson said. "It was fourth down and I just gotta put it on him."

Johnson was critical of the offenses execution down the stretch, taking a lot of the responsibility for some of the missed opportunities late in the game. When the defense was able to force a big fumble with under four minutes to go in Alabama territory, it felt like the last opportunity for this offense to generate a touchdown.

But four plays and three incompletions later and the offense was trotting off the field disappointed it was only able to muster a single yard on the drive. The final drive of the game was a near disaster from the start as Johnson took a sack, which wasted a ton of clock.

LSU was able to get within striking distance down to the Alabama 30-yard line on some well timed throws but wasn't able to make the miracle play in the endzone as time expired.

There's been a notable regression in the passing offense since star receiver Kayshon Boutte went down as Johnson just hasn't seemed as comfortable getting the ball out quickly to other receivers. It's a timing and rhythm issue this offense simply must figure it out if it hopes to have success in late game situations when they present themselves.

"We were in position to win this football game and we stalled," Orgeron said. "We stalled on the eight yard line, then we gave up the sack and we gained one yard. We can't do that, we've gotta put our guys in better position."

This is an offense with obvious talent but at times has just not been able to get out of its own way. With three games remaining, the hope moving forward is to build some blocks of momentum that this group can return to next season under a new regime.