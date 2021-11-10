LSU Offense Prepared for Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier Competition at Quarterback Ahead of Arkansas

After a shaky last few weeks from LSU quarterback Max Johnson, it’s been decided the Tigers will look to play both Johnson and freshman Garrett Nussmeier under center Saturday evening.

As the Tigers prepare for a two-quarterback system, it’ll be a little different than in years past. LSU has notoriously had their definitive starter over the last few seasons, but now they’ll be shifting to what this offense can do with both getting significant snaps.

It's been a while since LSU fans heard the dreaded words of two quarterbacks preparing for equal reps. It was a plan the Tigers tried to pull off prior to the 2011 national championship run with Jordan Jefferson and Jarrett Lee and just didn't work.

Now, current offensive lineman Austin Deculus has never had that issue as the quarterback room has found stability over the last few seasons. Deculus detailed the preparation this unit will be working towards as they get ready for Saturday with both quarterbacks getting playing time.

“I believe both of them are just amazing quarterbacks,” Deculus said. “They’re both free grapplers. Garrett’s a little bit more elusive than Max. He [Nussmeier] can move a little bit better in open field but they both have crazy arms.”

Nussmeier gives the Tigers a significant change of pace. The type of player who can roll out the pocket and make plays with his legs, it adds a different element to this LSU offense. With such a strong arm and the ability to scramble, it keeps defenses on their toes each and every snap.

“I think his overall pocket awareness is pretty good,” Deculus said. “Just the fact that his father is the quarterbacks coach at the Cowboys you know that he’s had a great upbringing with the aspects of his game. Whenever it does come time for Garrett, when his number gets called, he’s going to be 100% right.”

Orgeron explained that whichever quarterback plays the best this week will be the starter for the rest of the season. No matter who is under center, this team feels both signal callers are talented enough to call the shots.

“Him and Max are both great quarterbacks,” tight end Jack Mashburn said. “They always go head to head. They both make great plays. I think whoever plays more, we’ll be in good hands. They both do really well. So I’m excited to see how that plays out.”

Johnson has shown what he’s capable as the starter. From showing out last season against Florida to handling the load after Myles Brennan went out with an injury this offseason, the ball has been in his hands.

Though it’s been quite the rollercoaster with him under center to this point with some saying his pocket awareness is subpar to others saying his throwing mechanics need work. Regardless, the sophomore has shown the type of player he is, good or bad.

With the coaching staff opening up a quarterback battle yet again, it could light a fire under Johnson where he can show out when the team needs him most. For Nussmeier, the young stud has the chance to put Tiger nation on notice with his dynamic play style, something Mashburn raved about Tuesday afternoon.

“Garrett’s a really good player,” Mashburn said. “He’s shown he has some big playmaking ability. He’s a little bit of a scrambler. I think he’s going to do a good job if he goes in, if he gets his shot. I’m excited to see.”

Preparing for a two-quarterback system will be different than in year’s past, but as the Tigers work to become bowl eligible, it’s necessary to put the best man under center. As Johnson and Nussmeier look to prove themselves to the coaching staff, it’ll surely be an eventful night in Tiger Stadium this weekend.

"They're competing, there's definite competition," Orgeron said Wednesday. "This is gonna come down to who plays best in the game. There's an open competition and you can tell there's a competition. They're both professional about it but you can tell the intensity has been raised a little bit."