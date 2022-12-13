LSU OL Marcus Dumervil Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The Florida native played in 16 games for the Tigers from 2020-22.

The former 4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games for the Tigers. Utilizing his COVID-19 season in 2020, it didn’t count towards his eligibility.

Brian Kelly handed the keys to his youngsters in Will Campbell and Emery Jones this season, which provided Dumervil with less of an opportunity. Hitting the portal with three years remaining, he’ll certainly have his fair share of suitors.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”