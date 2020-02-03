LSU Basketball Jumps to No. 18 in AP Top-25 After Double-Digit Wins Over Alabama, Ole Miss

For the second consecutive week, LSU basketball made quite the leap in the AP top-25 polls. After moving into the standings for the first time in nearly two months last week, the Tigers made the move from No. 22 to No. 18 in Monday’s latest rankings.

The No. 18 ranking is the highest LSU has been ranked this season.

The Tigers (17-4. 8-0) are currently on a 10 game win streak that has left them with a two game cushion in the SEC standings. The eight straight conference wins marks the best start to SEC play by LSU since the 1980-81 season.





LSU beat Alabama and Ole Miss last week and with 12 teams losing at least one game in the last week, it caused the seismic shift that allowed LSU to make such a large jump.

Will Wade and company have road games against Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn, who jumped six spots after beating No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top-five of the standings.