LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Comments on Husch Blackwell Report

Like most people who are a part of, fans of or cover the LSU football program, coach Ed Orgeron was listening as Husch Blackwell released its report on the university's mishandling of sexual harrassment and Title IX protocols over the span of the last decade.

Orgeron, who's been with the LSU program since 2015 and was orginally hired by former coach Les Miles, called it "deeply sad and disappointing" to hear what the report revealed late last week.

"Myself and our staff are committed, fully committed to implementing the protocols provided by the university," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "This is a very serious matter."

Miles, who was a significant part of the report on Friday, mutually agreed to part ways with Kansas as head coach on Monday evening.

As part of the release of the investigation, the university suspended two administrators, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, for 31 days and 21 days while also enacting a plan to immediately address 18 recommendations from Husch Blackwell of how the university can better its Title IX offices.

Just a few of those recommendations include:

I. Clarify Reporting Responsibilities

II. Streamline and Centralize Reporting and Support Resources

III. Increase Staffing and Support

IV. Increase Awareness of Resources and Processes

V. Enhance Oversight & Evaluation

VI. Education & Training

Ausberry and Segar will be required to attend sexual violence training while on suspension but for a number of LSU student leaders, the school's actions weren't deemed as enough. On Monday, a number of students organized a sit in at the football ops facility, peacfully protesting to get their message across.

Thorough coverage from The Advocate and other news outlets captured much of the protest, including a four hour period where students blocked the entrance and exits to the facility.

After the protest ended, LSU interim president Tom Galligan reportedly met with students for over an hour but said there are no plans to change any of the punishments handed out.

This isn't something that will just go away. The Advocate also reported that the students plan to organize another peaceful protest outside of the LSU athletics administration building in the future. It's clear that change is needed and until the university makes some serious alterations to its systematic failure and current protocols, the students it's supposed to protect won't be backing down.