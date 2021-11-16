LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Tigers Have Plenty to Lose With Two Games Remaining

Orgeron says primary goal is getting team to stick together, play with pride over last two weeks

Ed Orgeron didn't leave the LSU campus on Sunday. He and the LSU team were down in the dumps the day after another crushing blow at the hands of Arkansas.

This is an important two games for all of the players on the LSU roster because what Orgeron wants each and every one of them to do is not bow down and accept this season as a lost cause. There's plenty to play for in these final two games, including a potential bowl appearance, but most importantly, pride.

Orgeron wants this team, his last team at LSU, to go out with a bang and that means approaching every day with the same intensity that almost led to wins over Alabama and Arkansas.

"When somebody says 'Well what do you guys have to lose?' It's a game. We play to win the game," Orgeron said. "That's important to us, we're competitive and I want these guys to finish strong, I want them to be proud. Life's gonna give you a bunch of stuff but you gotta keep on fighting. If you keep on fighting now you'll keep on fighting then and teach your children to keep on fighting. If you stop now, you're gonna stop then. It's no secret."

LSU will enter this weekend's game as a possible tune up for the offense to try and figure out what's plagued the group from having more consistent success. ULM hasn't been very good on offense or defense compared to the rest of Division I football as the Tigers as 28.5 point favorites on SI Sportsbook.

There's little doubt from an outside perspective that all eyes are focused on getting the regular season over with and moving on to a coaching hire. But inside the building, Orgeron wants his players to know that there are still goals left to accomplish.

This is a team that's down right now and that needs to be addressed by not only the coaching staff but the players in the locker room to get the team in the right frame of mind for practice this week.

"I'm really on our guys to finish strong," Orgeron said. "We're frustrated after the game and we're fighting. I'm focused on fixing LSU this week."