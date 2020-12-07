LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Updates Health of Derek Stingley, Battle at QB Heading into Florida Week

It's a new week which means another week of speculating on the quarterback battle between freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson. Once again both saw playing time against the No. 1 team in the country and Orgeron told reporters on Monday he was very impressed with Johnson's play at the end of the game.

"I thought he looked his best against Alabama," Orgeron said. "I thought he was crisp, I thought he went through his progression well and threw very catchable balls. He's tough and he's a hard worker."

Johnson threw for 117 yards on 11-of-17 throwing and led a scoring drive in the fourth quarter after the offense had been stopped for most of the half. Orgeron says there is an advantage to seeing Johnson draw a start before the season runs out but he didn't provide a clear determination for the this week against the Gators.

"That's something we're gonna give consideration for this week. I thought Max played very well and I thought TJ did some things," Orgeron said.

Orgeron specifically mentioned after the game how improved Finley was when it came to valuing the ball so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ponchatoula native draw the start against Florida.

The benefit of throwing Johnson out first against the Gators would be a change of pace after five straight starts of Finley behind center. LSU is at the point in its season where experimenting with all of its options, particularly at quarterback, is a necessary step to take.

Giving Johnson those early meaningful snaps will not only be great for his development but also give him the chance to prove how he can perform when the game is still within reach.

Orgeron also gave some injury updates to a few members of the secondary.

Cornerback Derek Stingley should be good to go against the Florida Gators after sustaining a "minor" injury against Alabama in the first half. In addition, freshman safety Jordan Toles should be back in action after missing the Alabama game.

"He came back and he fought but I think he's gonna be fine," Orgeron said of Stingley. "He's going to be at practice today."