LSU Picked to Finish 5th in SEC West by SEC Media Members
LSU has been picked to finish 5th in the SEC West, according to a preseason poll of media covering the SEC football Media Days. Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship.
LSU has four players on the preseason All-SEC teams:
First-Team: Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Defensive end BJ Ojulari
Second-Team: Defensive end Ali Gaye
Third-Team: Defensive end Maason Smith
The Tigers led the conference with the most defensive linemen on the Preseason All-SEC teams, showing the promise LSU has with this position group.
WESTERN DIVISION PREDICTIONS
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
3. Arkansas
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
6. Mississippi State
7. Auburn
EASTERN DIVISION PREDICTIONS
1, Georgia
2, Kentucky
3. Tennessee
4. Florida
5. South Carolina
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (158 votes)
Georgia (18 votes)
South Carolina (3 votes)
Vanderbilt (1 vote)
Texas A&M (1 vote)