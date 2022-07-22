LSU Picked to Finish 5th in SEC West by SEC Media Members

LSU has been picked to finish 5th in the SEC West, according to a preseason poll of media covering the SEC football Media Days. Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship.

LSU has four players on the preseason All-SEC teams:

First-Team: Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Defensive end BJ Ojulari

Second-Team: Defensive end Ali Gaye

Third-Team: Defensive end Maason Smith

The Tigers led the conference with the most defensive linemen on the Preseason All-SEC teams, showing the promise LSU has with this position group.

WESTERN DIVISION PREDICTIONS

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

EASTERN DIVISION PREDICTIONS

1, Georgia

2, Kentucky

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (158 votes)

Georgia (18 votes)

South Carolina (3 votes)

Vanderbilt (1 vote)

Texas A&M (1 vote)