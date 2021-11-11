LSU Players Hoping Intensity, Aggression Carries Over for Final Three Weeks of 2021

This hasn't been the year that any of the LSU football players had envisioned but what the Alabama game proved to everyone is that this team has a lot of pride in the way they perform.

It's why as the season has gone on, the goals haven't wavered. These players want to get to a bowl game and salvage a season that's been filled with ups and downs. For guys like sixth-year safety Cam Lewis, these last three games are ones he can treasure but also realizes how making a bowl would impact this program's future.

"Finishing strong, learning from my mistakes and trying to get these last wins so we can be bowl eligible," Lewis said. "Freshmen they come in and see that you're here to win bowl games, whatever the case may be. You don't wanna go out empty handed. We want to finish strong and compete."

Sending a message to the younger players on the roster that at LSU, they compete not just for championships but at the very least, bowl games, is a winner's mentality kind of statement. Preparing for a bowl game is beneficial for any program for a number of reasons.

It means additional practices for further development of younger players on the roster while also putting the players in a postseason kind of environment.

Starting with Arkansas on Saturday, the main goal for this team is just to keep the team as healthy as possible according to defensive lineman BJ Ojulari.

"Most importantly keeping everybody healthy so we can finish the season strong," Ojulari said. "Great mental preparation, a long and physical preparation, everybody staying locked in on the task at hand. I know everybody wants to win out and go to a bowl game and hopefully we can do that."

LSU has been hit with the injury bug unlike no other team in the SEC in recent weeks. Missing as many as nine potential defensive starters against the Crimson Tide, the fact that the Tigers were able to get as much pressure on quarterback Bryce Young and hold up down field was a minor miracle.

The Tigers head into this weekend's game against the Razorbacks once again as slight underdogs at home. That's the kind of outside mentality that linebacker Damone Clark likes.

"I like being the underdog, that's just me. I like people telling me that I can't do something because I'm going to go out there and show you that I can," Clark said. "That's just the mindset of this team and we block out the noise. You look at our record and it's easy to say 'Oh this is a pushover team.' We just go out there and continue to stack on the things we've been doing and we'll be good."

The message from Orgeron and the players all week has been how this team doesn't want to lose any of its recent momentum and intensity that's been brewing the last couple of weeks. With a quarterback competition and plenty of players still out with injury, the program from top to bottom should have no trouble finding something to play for.