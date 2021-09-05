LSU Players, Ed Orgeron React to Disappointing Season Opening Loss to UCLA

The Tigers struggles in their season opener against the UCLA Bruins gave flashbacks of a season ago. From an offensive perspective, this unit just could not seem to get in a groove while the defense continued to give up chunk play after chunk play.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron focused on the disappointment in their 2021 debut while the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders. Their balanced attack offensively gave the Tigers trouble from start to finish.

"We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU,” Orgeron said. “It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.”

The defensive struggles continued to be a huge blow for the Tigers. This unit just couldn’t adjust as the Bruins balanced attack took over with plays through the air while running back Zach Charbonnet handled the run game.

“Crossing routes, missed assignments, those things continue to haunt us and hurt us,” Orgeron said. “We have to get them fixed. I thought that we did a pretty good job in camp of getting them fixed, but obviously we've got to look at what we're doing. Still eliminate those crossing routes and those busts in coverage and why we're busting them. Then also, eliminate having open gap in the run defense.”

One bright spot for the Tigers was Kayshon Boutte’s sheer dominance all Saturday evening, hauling in nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Orgeron addressed Boutte’s performance and how LSU could have targeted him earlier in the game.

“I wish we could've hit Kayshon Boutte earlier," Orgeron said. "I think that we had some wide receivers that were open, like you said. We were a second off with the pass or protection wasn't there. It just wasn't clicking."

The leadership of Boutte will be important for the Tigers to shake back after this disappointment debut. One game doesn’t define this unit and the freshman All-American knows this squad can bounce back.

“I feel like they weren't tougher than us but we just made mental errors,” Boutte said. "We was focused. Everything happens for a reason and just got to learn from it.

"I'm gonna be honest. We got beat tonight. Beat up front. Beat all around. They outplayed us for 60 minutes."

Though Boutte made incredible plays with his feet and tried to keep the Tigers in the ball game, it just wasn’t enough as the time just wasn’t there for Johnson to create or let his receivers get open. The offensive line struggles shined brightest for this team as Johnson tried to make the most of it.

"I thought at times he (Johnson) handled pressure well,” Orgeron said. “Scrambled and make plays with his feet, but at times he was off. We made some big plays, he threw some balls in the dirt, we missed some plays, then again, hot/cold. He made some good plays, but he wasn't as consistent as we need as LSU's quarterback."

Johnson knows this team will adjust and come back stronger. The offensive line for the Bruins was what allowed them to dominate from start to finish, something the Tigers couldn’t get together.

“UCLA did a good job of playing the run and being in the right spots,” Johnson said. “But we've got to correct it as an offense, and that will be done."

The schematic issues from a season ago came back to life for Coach Orgeron and this group yet again. With no time to create, lack of rushing attack and chunk plays given up left and right for the defense, there’s a lot of change that needs to happen before the Tigers take on McNeese next Saturday in Death Valley.

“One game does not define a season, but we do understand that was a letdown for our fans,” Orgeron said. “I take responsibility for it. Got to get better."