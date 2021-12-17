Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Former LSU QB Max Johnson Announces Transfer to Texas A&M

    Johnson will team up with brother and 2022 tight end signee Jake in College Station
    Max Johnson will now be on an opposing SEC sideline in 2022. The former Tigers quarterback announced on social media that he'll be heading to Texas A&M to continue his football career. 

    Johnson's younger brother and longtime LSU commit, Jake Johnson, also announced on Wednesday that he'd be signing with the Aggies so now the Tigers will be facing potentially both brothers next season.

    Losing Johnson wasn't a totally unexpected move at some point over the next year but the fact that it's happening so soon into the Brian Kelly era is telling. The sophomore started in all but one game for the purple and gold this season, throwing for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions as a full time starter.

    Coincidentally, Johnson's last start for the purple and gold was against Texas A&M where he led a two minute drive in the fourth quarter to help knock off the Aggies 27-24. 

    "LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Johnson said. "I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."

    There is sure to be some competition in College Station next season with Johnson entering the fold and former starter Zach Calzada entering the portal as well. 

    Of course the Tigers are now in pretty good shape at the quarterback position with Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and newly signed Walker Howard the three quarterbacks on scholarship at the moment. 

    LSU signed 13 players to its 2022 class on Wednesday and added two more via the transfer portal on Thursday by retaining Brennan and adding offensive lineman Miles Frazier. The Tigers now have upwards of 17 spots remaining to complete the roster via the transfer portal or bringing in more freshmen before February's final signing period. 

