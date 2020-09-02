LSU Football Gets a Jump Start on 2022 Recruiting Class As Program Reaches Out to Top Prospects

It was an important and busy day for prospects in the 2022 class as Sept. 1 marked the first date that college programs can reach out to high school juniors. LSU has already jumped out to a phenomenal start in its class.



The early commitments for the purple and gold include quarterback Walker Howard, receiver Decoldest Crawford, guard Lucas Taylor, defensive tackle Shone Washington, cornerback Khamauri Rogers and safeties Bryan Allen and Bryce Anderson.

We reached out to a number of high level recruits the Tigers are pursuing and received a lot of positive feedback from some of the best the class has to offer.

Shazz Preston (WR)

Preston is one of Louisiana's best prospects in the 2022 class and a top priority talent for the program. LSU is adding plenty of weapons in 2021 but the last few days have proven that anything can happen so depth is a must.

What LSU said on Sept. 1: "They was just letting me know how excited they are to finally contact me through my phone. They want to make sure that I stay in touch with them."

Le'Veon Moss (RB)

Another Louisiana prospect who's considered to be among the best prospects in the country, Moss will be a coveted recruit by the likes of Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A & M and Ole Miss along with the Tigers.

"They've [LSU] really just told me they like my film and how I play," Moss said. "My speed and my cutbacks are parts of my game that stand out and how I'm able to get away from the defense because of that next level speed."

What LSU said Sept. 1: "They just told me they're coming for me," Moss said.

Will Campbell (OT)

Campbell is another local prospect and one of the country's best offensive linemen. The Neville High School star is good friends with Walker, who has expressed how much he wants Campbell to join the LSU program.

“I've been down to his house, he came to the beach with me and my family so we've become real close and talk to each other pretty much everyday," Campbell said. "It means a little bit because we are close and he reminds me all the time that he wants me blocking for him so there's for sure an influence there."

Offensive line coach James Cregg has been all over Campbell's recruitment and that will certainly continue moving forward.

"They like that I'm long, that I'm explosive and I finish blocks. I'm very fast, I move in open space real well so I think they're impressed with my play on the field," Campbell said.

Jake Johnson (TE)

Johnson is the younger brother of current LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson. The two spent the quarantine training with one another and Jake received a text on Monday.

What LSU said Sept. 1: "I know all the coaches really well. With Max there it’s made everything easy to develop relationships with all the coaches. I will be down for a few games this year with the family.”

Earl Little (DB)

Little is a top cornerback prospect in the 2022 class and has a history in Louisiana as his father, Earl Sr., played for the New Orleans Saints during his NFL days.

"LSU, that's home of the DBU," Little said back in March. "I used to like watching Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Grant Delpit and even the up and coming cornerback they have Elias Ricks. I feel like that's just home because even my dad lived there a few years when he was playing with the Saints."

What LSU said Sept. 1: "They texted me today and I was on the phone with them last night!"

Walter Nolen (DT)

Nolen was high school teammates with current LSU offensive lineman Xavier Hill and 2021 commit Jalen Shead at Olive Branch High School. The 2022 defensive tackle says Hill has talked about the two playing together at the next level.

"He says it's a great environment to be in and basically just telling me that LSU isn't like a normal home stadium or fan base," Nolen said. "They get pretty rowdy. Playing ball at LSU with Xavier would be a great experience, if nothing else then to have a familiar face in the locker room."

What LSU said Sept 1: "Just talking about how they were pushing for me."

Devon Campbell (OT)

Like Louisiana's Will Campbell, Devon Campbell is another high end offensive tackle the Tigers would love to see wind up in Baton Rouge. Campbell recently said his relationship with James Cregg is strong and wants to stay in contact with the LSU staff.

"He really told me that I'm a big target on their radar," Campbell said. "They said they really like the way I move, my aggressiveness and how I fit right along with the program."

What LSU said Sept. 1: "They look forward to communicating."

Enai White (DE)

White is a pass rusher out of Pennsylvania who carries over 30 scholarship offers. The Tigers are among his favorites because of the recent championship pedigree and the program's ability to get guys to the next level.

"They produce," White said. "They send guys to the NFL and last year's team, the work that they put in, the way they dominated college football, you can tell it's a tight ship they run down there. It doesn't look like it's stopping anytime soon either."

Gentry Williams (ATH)

Williams is being recruited by the Tigers as a potential defensive back as he has electric 4.3 speed that's rare to come by.

"It's a very business oriented program at LSU," Williams said. "They're trying to build a legacy at LSU and they want me to be a part of it. They have a great environment going on and it's just a great situation I'm considering to continue my academic and football career."

Emery Jones (OL)

Jones is another local Baton Rouge product who had himself quite the string of offers at the beginning of the summer. The Catholic High School offensive lineman has offers from Alabama and Florida as well as LSU.

What LSU said Sept. 1: “Yes, Coach Craig and I texted today. We were just having conversation about how we can talk and how excited we are to be able to get to know each other better.”