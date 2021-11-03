LSU Players Ready for Battle Against No. 2 Alabama

As the Tigers face one of the nation’s most potent teams in Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU is keeping it simple. Focusing on staying consistent in their approach and correcting mental mistakes, it’s the little things that will go a long way for them.

After a crucial victory over Florida then dropping one to Ole Miss, the Tigers mindset hasn’t wavered. Their game plan remains the same and their preparation is still chugging along just as strong.

“None of our preparation changed,” offensive lineman Ed Ingram said. “We ran the same plays, executed the same way. Ole Miss was just a good team and they had the upper hand. They just outplayed us. We have to be able to establish the run game early [this week] and make [Alabama] respect it.”

Of course, Alabama is as elite as one can be in college football. It’s the same story every year, the consistent reload, but this year’s team is beatable. Losing to Texas A&M, it showed they’re capable of making mistakes and collapsing.

Senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus detailed how they’ll be focusing on the defenses weaknesses in hopes to exploit them in Saturday’s contest.

“They’re a very respectable opponent, but at the end of the day nobody’s Super-Man,” Deculus said. “We saw against A&M that they can be beat. They have flaws, they have weaknesses just like every team we’ve played and even us on film. Everybody has kryptonite.”

When it comes to preparation, this offensive line will focus more on technique than power. With depth returning to the running back room thanks to Oklahoma transfer Tre Bradford, the line will be focused on performing every down.

“They’re well coached,” Ingram said. “We have to be ready at all times. We can’t take any plays off because they expose people that don’t use good technique. If we don’t use good technique we’re going to get exposed. Just going into the game,we have to battle on every play.”

The simplistic offensive approach will come in handy against a fierce tandem of edge rushers on the Alabama defensive line. Keeping defensive end Will Anderson in check will be a top priority for these offensive linemen.

A key piece of motivation within this LSU locker room comes in hope to spoil the Crimson Tide’s college football playoff chances. To finish the season strong and take one game at a time is the motto of this unit as they approach the back end of the season.

“We want to ruin [Alabama’s] chances of making it to the playoffs just like we did Florida and this is our chance,” Ingram said. “We just want to finish the season on a high note so people know that we actually are a good team.”

Capitalizing on both sides of the ball and keeping it simple is what will allow the Tigers to see success this Saturday. As Coach Orgeron and this team prepare for battle, LSU looks to defy the odds and give the Crimson Tide a run for their money.

“It's LSU-Alabama, throw all the records out,” Orgeron said.“That's enough said and they're going to be ready to go. I'm going to be ready to go and it's a tremendous challenge, lot of respect for this football team, but we're coming."