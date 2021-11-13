LSU 2022 Recruits, Commits Show Out in First Week of Louisiana Playoffs

Howard, Preston among the first round players to show out in Louisiana playoffs

A number of local Louisiana stars had big weekends in the first round of the Louisiana high school playoffs. Here's are just a few of the LSU commits and recruits who will advance to the second round and put forth some big time stats in wins this weekend.

Walker Howard (QB)- 2022 Commit

Howard is on his second week of returning back to the field after a fractured fibula kept him out for well over a month of his senior season. The St. Thomas More star tossed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a first round playoff win over Evangel.

In the regular season finale for the Cougars, Howard completed 28-of-43 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns in a win over East St. John.

LSU's top recruit in the 2022 class, Howard has been taking his recruitment day by day since the program announced it would be moving on from Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. He recently took a visit to Notre Dame, who remains likely the biggest threat to the Tigers at this point.

Shazz Preston (WR)- 2022 Recruit

Preston looked like a top recruit in Louisiana in St. James playoff win Friday night, hauling three touchdowns for a combined 130 yards in a 34-20 over North Webster. The St. James product is down to four schools, including LSU, Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

He's one in state prospect the Tigers are hoping to secure in the next few months, especially with the recent decommitment of Aaron Anderson, who's off to Alabama.

Jacoby Mathews (S)- 2022 Recruit

A longtime LSU commit, Mathews reopened his recruitment right before the 2021-22 season and is another big target in this class for the Tigers. His No. 3 seeded Ponchatoula was able to knock off Lafayette 46-6 in the first round of the playoffs and will now gear up to face John Ehret in the second round next weekend.

Like Preston, if the Tigers are able to secure a commitment from Mathews, the four man in state haul of Howard, Campbell, Preston and Mathews would be a tremendous job considering the impending coaching change.

Will Campbell (OL)- 2022 Commit

Campbell helped lead No. 2 seeded Neville to a dominant first round win over Minden. The LSU offensive line commit has been one of the most highly touted Louisiana recruits for a few years now and has re-affirmed his commitment to the program even after Orgeron's announced departure.

He along with a number of Louisiana commits including running back Tre'Vonte Citizen, offensive linemen Bo Bordelon and Emery Jones, receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive linemen Tygee Hill and Fitzgerald West all re-affirmed their pledges to the Tigers.

Bordelon, Hill, Jones and West will all be playing in the second round of the playoffs next week as well so there will be plenty of future Tigers hoping to make a deep push into the playoffs in 2021.