How Scheme Change and Adaptability Has LSU Defense Playing its Best Ball of Season

LSU knew it needed to switch up its defensive approach. The Tigers weren't getting much pressure on the quarterback leading into the open date and with a highly explosive offense to face in two weeks, Ed Orgeron and Daronte Jones knew there needed to be a shift in scheme.

During the bye week before the Alabama game, the defensive coaching staff sat down and really hashed out a new defensive scheme. The Tigers had primarily played in a 4-3 for most of the season but the realization clicked that maybe what this group needed was more blitzing, a style that's privy to a 3-4 scheme.

A 3-4 scheme allows for two outside linebackers, really just more athleticism on the outside, to rush the quarterback and was the primary scheme used when Dave Aranda was the Tigers defensive coordinator. But because of the defensive line depth, Orgeron was comfortable making the switch to the 4-3, allowing for more down linemen. After primarily using a 4-3 during 2020 and for most of 2021, the realization set in it wasn't the best defense to run with the current crop of players.

LSU has pressured 45 times over the last weeks in close losses to the Crimson Tide and Arkansas, in large part because of the scheme change. It's a scheme that's really catered to what this group of defensive players is really good at, which is why there's been more snaps for linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and interior linemen like Glen Logan.

"There was a defensive meeting at the beginning of the open date and they showed us the blitzes and we were like 'Oh this is different,'" Logan said. "We love it. It gives us opportunity to be free, opportunity to help stop runs. It feels like I'm back at home when in a 3-4."

Such a drastic change in scheme is something that takes defenses entire offseasons to incorporate but the Tigers were able to fit it in during the two weeks of preparation ahead of the Alabama game. For Logan, he saw the affects of the new scheme change click almost immediately as the defense really showed early on to have a good grasp of what the coaches were asking in the switch to the 3-4.

However Jones really started to see this was a change that would work in the days leading up to the Alabama game, which was pretty astounding to him. While at Clemson, the adjustments would be done in little pieces and not the huge shift LSU has been able to pull off the last few weeks.

"It definitely was fast, it's a whole new defense. I knew it was gonna take some time but we got it down quick and executed," Jones said. "That just speaks to the culture of the guys. It's not an easy thing. Here we literally got it on a Tuesday and they said we're gonna play it next Saturday and it really speaks to the character of the guys, everybody buying in and ready to compete at the highest level."

In the two games since the open date, LSU has allowed a total of 36 points, forcing three fumbles, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two interceptions while bringing pressure. Linebackers like Jones, Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark are playing their best ball of the season and gradually building confidence along the way.

"I feel like we're predicting what they're gonna do. By sending pressure, they gotta get the ball out fast in order to counteract the pressure so I like it a lot," Baskerville said. "We're more aggressive than before. Instead of sitting and waiting we're coming."

All of the players were quick to point to the adjustments made by Jones and the entire defensive staff in the different style of play and success the program has had on defense the last few weeks. All three levels have held up and as a result, put the Tigers in position to win each of the last two weeks which wasn't the case in weeks prior to the change.

"I think that was a very great adjustment by the coaches," Jones said. "We got a lot of talented guys, guys that can do a lot of things, even with so many guys hurt. For them to come up with that idea was very smart. Just give guys opportunity to do what they're best at let them make plays."