Video: LSU Football Kicks Off Week Two of Fall Practice as Tropical Storm Laura Looms

With tropical storm Laura currently stirring up trouble in the gulf, LSU football started its second week of fall camp on Monday.

School officially starts on Tuesday for the purple and gold and though the storm could throw a monkey wrench in practice later this week, the Tigers were able to get in some good work. One of the highlights of the day, based off the footage that LSU sports sent over, was a one-handed snag by receiver Terrace Marshall on the sideline.

LSU will hold practice again Tuesday and are scheduled to practice Wednesday as well, though it’s unknown at the is time if tropical storm Laura will force the team to cancel practice. If that does happen, look for the Tigers to reschedule the practice later in the week.





There was a little bit of news to come out of the day as LSU was ranked No. 6 in the first 2020 AP preseason poll of the season. The Tigers were one of seven teams ranked in the top-25 with Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Texas A & M and Tennessee rounding out the list.





LSU faces four of the other six in the all conference schedule this season. With expectations of another championship season, coach Ed Orgeron said last week this team’s identity will need to be independent from 2019.

"One of the most common mistakes is to mention last year's team, and compare this year's team to them all the time," Orgeron said. "So we don't do that. "I think that when you have great players and you have great coaches, and you stick to the plan, that's gonna work.

LSU also lost tight end Aaron Moffitt to a torn ACL, according to a report from Brooks Kubena of the Advocate. Moffitt hinted at the injury with a twitter post on Monday afternoon.









Video and photo courtesy of LSU sports.