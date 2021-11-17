LSU Could Be Getting Back Some Added Help in the Secondary

Ryan, Toles could be back in the fold for final two weeks of season in depleted safety room

It's been no small secret that as the 2021 season has progressed, LSU's depth in the secondary as significantly depleted along the way. The Tigers have been recycling players in and out of the rotation for weeks now but the program could soon get a little more stability in the back half of the defense for the final two weeks.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that freshman safety Sage Ryan has looked good in practice and is on track to play against ULM on Saturday.

"I think he may play. We need to see how he does during the week but right now all indications are that he will play," Orgeron said.

The freshman has missed the last two games against Alabama and Arkansas after earning significant reps against Ole Miss and Florida this season. He was played in that nickel corner spot before going down with an injury and it wasn't certain he'd be able to return in 2021. But Ryan was at practice on Tuesday in a gold non-contact jersey, hinting he may not be that far away.

Additionally safety Jordan Toles returned to the football team after taking some time away according to Orgeron. Toles is a talented basketball player and has been around the basketball program for a little while in the hopes he could join the team.

"He's fine, he wanted to come back and I let him back on the team. It was just some personal time and hopefully he can play this weekend," Orgeron said.

Getting Toles and certainly Ryan back in the fold will really help the depth of this secondary. Jay Ward has played extremely well all season since making the switch to safety and sixth year senior Cam Lewis has also really stepped up in recent weeks as a starting safety as well.

If Ryan is healthy he should be able to slip right into that nickel corner spot, with Cordale Flott and Dwight McGlothern handling the two outside cornerback spots. Toles will provide solid depth behind Ward and Lewis for the time being as well so the Tigers recent switch to the 3-4 and the pressure that puts on the secondary will get some fresh legs to insert into the rotation.