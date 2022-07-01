LSU Set to Host Familiar Face in 2025 Home Opener

The Tigers will take on Louisiana Tech in an in-state battle, looking to continue dominance against Bulldogs

LSU has set a fresh in-state matchup to get their home games going in 2025.

The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6, 2025, which will serve as the home opener that season. LSU kicks off the 2025 season on the road against Clemson.

The other non-conference game currently on LSU’s 2025 schedule is a Nov. 22 matchup against Western Kentucky in Tiger Stadium.

LSU regularly schedules games against in-state foes as they will face Southern and Grambling this year. Last season, the Tigers faced off against McNeese State and UL-Monroe.

The Tigers are 19-1 all-time against Louisiana Tech as they look to continue their dominance against the Bulldogs. The last time LSU faced Louisiana Tech, Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow dissected the defense to lead the Tigers to a convincing victory.