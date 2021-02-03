LSU's Two Commits Saivion Jones and Kimo Makaneole Officially Sign With Program

To no surprise, LSU has signed its two committed players entering National Signing Day. On Wednesday, defensive lineman Saivion Jones and offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole officially put pen to paper with the LSU program to bring the 2021 class total up to 22.

Jones is a Saint James product who bolsters a defensive line recruiting class that also includes Maason Smith, Landon Jackson and Bryce Langston. As for Makaneole, he joins Garrett Dellinger as just the second offensive lineman to sign with the class.

Entering the day, there were a few targets LSU coach Ed Orgeron talked about as 50/50 players on whether or not the program could land. But either way it looks like the Tigers will be leaving a few scholarships open for grad transfer possibilities, a move that Orgeron talked about on Tuesday.

"We have one or two guys we're kind of 50-50 with, we'll see what happens tonight, we've still got some recruiting to do," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "I need to leave at least two scholarships for transfers and we've done great with graduate transfers and we're going to continue to do it."

A few of the players LSU has been reportedly targeting are cornerback Dontae Balfour and JUCO offensive lineman Jordan Moko. Of course there's also Walker receiver Brian Thomas, who is down to LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Despite Thomas keeping his recruitment very close to the vest over the months, he is very good friends with fellow LSU signee Chris Hiton as well as LSU point guard Jalen Cook, who went to Walker High School as well.

Here is Jones' SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Tall frame with solid definition and length in arms. Flat torso with fair thickness in thighs and athletic calves. Has room to add mass.

Athleticism: Basketball background. Competes in track and field as a high-jumper, and throws the discus and shot put. Average snap quickness versus run and pass is made up by fantastic motor. Excellent effort and hustle. Has strength to stack, set edge and maintain control at the point versus TE’s attempting to reach him. Capable of anchoring versus base blocks by OT’s. Solid to surf laterally to squeeze to ball verus run, though range is better in long pursuit situations. Decent hips to clear and corner when pass-rushing.

Instincts: See-ball/get-ball type. Good eyes at the point to locate ball. Flashes decent gap penetration and ability to skinny through doubles. Can take advantage of soft shoulders during rush reps. Attempts to sink pad level at entry points by dipping inside shoulder when rushing off edge.

Polish: Usually lines up to the field as 4i and 5-technique in 3-man and 4-man fronts. Limited pass-rush toolbox only currently consists of a rip and speed-to-power. Attempts to counter late in rush with a chop. Inconsistent quick-shed ability versus run. Needs to add to hand-usage package and develop a pass-rush plan.

Bottom Line: With his promising frame and hot motor, Jones has some promise to be developed into a productive player along the defensive front. He needs to diversify his pass-rush toolbox, though he plays with high effort and intensity. Jones projects well as a LDE in in a traditional 4-man front, yet could grow into a 5-technique DE in a 3-man front with 2-gap principles.