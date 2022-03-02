Skip to main content
Team(s)
LSU Tigers

LSU's Derek Stingley Reunites With Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Stingley, Jefferson reunite in Minnesota for Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Derek Stingley is becoming one of those question mark prospects from the sole side of nobody really knows where he could fall.

Entering the 2021 season, this was a bonafide top five pick but after injuries once again derailed another season from the former freshman All-American, there are real theories he could fall out of the top 10 come next month's draft. In the latest mock draft from ESPN guru Mel Kiper, Stingley is reunited with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson in Minnesota at pick No. 12.

"Stingley needs to show NFL teams that he can get back to the way he played in 2019, when had six picks as a true freshman on LSU's national title team. He won't be working out at the combine, which means his off-field work there -- interviews with teams -- will be crucial," Kiper wrote.

Read More

The interview process like Kiper mentioned will be extremely important for a prospect like Stingley, who was a bit more on the reserved side while at LSU. He never really had a chance to be a leader of this secondary with the amount of time he missed over his last two seasons but the talent, technique and athleticism are all undeniable.

One of the most highly touted players coming out of high school to ever join the LSU program, Stingley had high expectations as a freshman in 2019 and exceeded them all. As a key piece to the Tigers 2019 national championship run, Stingley recorded 38 tackles, 21 passes defended and six interceptions, which led the country.

"Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football," FanNation's Draft Bible wrote about Stingley. "Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases." 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_14247328
Football

LSU's Derek Stingley Reunites With Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

By Glen West
1 minute ago
money
Baseball

LSU Baseball's Pitching Staff Proves It Can't Be Overlooked in Start to 2022 Season

By Glen West
53 minutes ago
USATSI_17161603
Football

What Do LSU Football Coaches Look for in Recruits?

By Glen West
2 hours ago
USATSI_17675712
Basketball

LSU's Tari Eason Names Semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

By Glen West
20 hours ago
USATSI_17012193
Football

LSU Secondary Coaches Face Unique Challenge With 2022 Depth Chart

By Glen West
23 hours ago
USATSI_17781393
Basketball

A Look at LSU Women's Basketball Meteoric Rise in Year One Under Kim Mulkey

By Zack Nagy
Mar 1, 2022
IMG_4826
Football

Strong Core Values Help LSU Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton Create Special Bond With Tigers

By Glen West
Mar 1, 2022
69804C85-1E40-4F24-940A-C6490C11CDD7
Football

LSU QB Coach Joe Sloan Ready to Bring Louisiana Experience to Tigers

By Zack Nagy
Feb 28, 2022