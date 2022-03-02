LSU's Derek Stingley Reunites With Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Derek Stingley is becoming one of those question mark prospects from the sole side of nobody really knows where he could fall.

Entering the 2021 season, this was a bonafide top five pick but after injuries once again derailed another season from the former freshman All-American, there are real theories he could fall out of the top 10 come next month's draft. In the latest mock draft from ESPN guru Mel Kiper, Stingley is reunited with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson in Minnesota at pick No. 12.

"Stingley needs to show NFL teams that he can get back to the way he played in 2019, when had six picks as a true freshman on LSU's national title team. He won't be working out at the combine, which means his off-field work there -- interviews with teams -- will be crucial," Kiper wrote.



The interview process like Kiper mentioned will be extremely important for a prospect like Stingley, who was a bit more on the reserved side while at LSU. He never really had a chance to be a leader of this secondary with the amount of time he missed over his last two seasons but the talent, technique and athleticism are all undeniable.

One of the most highly touted players coming out of high school to ever join the LSU program, Stingley had high expectations as a freshman in 2019 and exceeded them all. As a key piece to the Tigers 2019 national championship run, Stingley recorded 38 tackles, 21 passes defended and six interceptions, which led the country.

"Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football," FanNation's Draft Bible wrote about Stingley. "Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases."