LSU CB Derek Stingley’s Quest to be “Greatest Ever” Off to Promising Start

Derek Stingley may be a man of few words as he lets his play on the field usually to the talking for him. But the last two seasons, the Tigers star cornerback hasn't been on the field nearly as much as he'd like, appearing in just 10 games after his breakout 2019 season as a freshman.

It's been a difficult last several months for the projected first round pick, who's spent most of his time rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury suffered at the very beginning of training camp in 2021. Stingley would tough it out for three games with the purple and gold but a setback ultimately sidelined him for most of his junior year.

All of the sudden a once viewed top 10 lock started to drop in the eyes of many talent evaluators. There were question marks around his overall health, which is what made Wednesday's pro day workout so important for Stingley and his journey to the NFL.

"I just wanted to show that nothing has changed," Stingley said. "The teams just wanted to see how I moved and after I showed them I was still me, everything was good."

Stingley spent much of the last several months rehabbing in Pensacola and Dallas before being cleared three weeks ago to start preparing for the combine. Stingley did have a few teammates to lean on who have gone through the exact same injury during their careers. Fellow cornerback Kristian Fulton had the Lisfranc injury as did former defensive lineman Andre Anthony.

The common message Stingley heard from those who have been through the injury and rehab process is that it's an injury that once fixed, isn't noticeable when going through the right rehab process. Anthony's biggest piece of advice to Stingley was to just not "get stuck in a shell," in other word not get closed off from the rest of the world as Stingley worked his way back to full strength.

"Once you get it fixed, you'll never have to worry about it again," Stingley said. "I feel fine, it doesn't even feel like I hurt it in the first place."

"I was just giving advice because I feel great, I have no problems at all," Anthony said. "Once you get back comfortable, we talked while he was going through his process and asking advice. Just telling him the rehab process and how it's gonna go, don't get stuck in that shell and make sure you're grinding to get back to where you are."

The junior cornerback showed off the athleticism most had come to expect, running a 4.37 second 40-yard dash and jumping a 38 1/2 inch vertical in front of all 32 NFL teams. Those are the kind of numbers scouts and NFL front office decision makers love to see, especially considering the physical gifts and technique he plays with when on the field and healthy.

"They all love what I went out there and did," Stingley said. "I've spoken to a lot of teams but the message from them was they wanted me to come out and be me and that's what I did.

"I don't do a lot of talking so they just wanna know who I am. Right now I'm focused on the visits I have coming up, meeting with these teams and seeing what they like in me."

For Stingley, another question many NFL teams want to know is what his "why" is for playing the game, to which the soft spoken star has a short response.

"I just want to be the greatest ever," Stingley said.