Report: LSU Committee Agrees on Proposal to Cancel Classes Monday and Tuesday

Update: LSU officially cancels classes on Monday and Tuesday, the school announced.

The LSU Board of Supervisors decided to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday in anticipation for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Daily Reveille reported Friday afternoon.

It turns out that report is not necessarily true. Matt Houston of WAFB reported that classes have not officially been cancelled yet as "a proposal was approved by a committee, not the full board."

Houston reports that the board will resume talks this afternoon.

It was initially believed classes would be held despite the highly-anticipated national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

"LSU will begin the spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 13," the university said earlier this week. "Students may contact their individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance."

Kickoff between LSU and Clemson is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Monday.