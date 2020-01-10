LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Committee Agrees on Proposal to Cancel Classes Monday and Tuesday

Glen West

Update: LSU officially cancels classes on Monday and Tuesday, the school announced.

The LSU Board of Supervisors decided to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday in anticipation for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Daily Reveille reported Friday afternoon.

It turns out that report is not necessarily true. Matt Houston of WAFB reported that classes have not officially been cancelled yet as "a proposal was approved by a committee, not the full board."

Houston reports that the board will resume talks this afternoon.

It was initially believed classes would be held despite the highly-anticipated national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

"LSU will begin the spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 13," the university said earlier this week. "Students may contact their individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance."

Kickoff between LSU and Clemson is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach as Next Head Coach

Glen West

Tigers play Bulldogs on Oct. 24 in Death Valley

ESPN Commentators Give Thoughts on LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

Glen West

Herbstreit gives slight edge to Burrow on Monday night, Fowler going with Lawrence

Trendon Watford, Darius Days Lead LSU Basketball to 79-77 Statement SEC Win Over Arkansas

Glen West

Tigers out-score Razorbacks 26-0 in second chance points en route to win

Three Matchups to Follow for LSU vs. Clemson

Glen West

Burrow vs Lawrence is the marquee but there are a few other matchups worth taking a look at

Tiger Practice Report: Quarterback Myles Brennan Misses Thursday Practice

Glen West

Lewis, Marshall practice for second straight day, this time in pads

Glen West

Here’s an update on 2021 lineman JC Latham. Latham told SI All-American he has LSU and Ohio State as…

Know Your Enemy: How the National Championship is Viewed Through the Eyes of the Clemson Tigers

Glen West

Does Clemson offense have a weakness? Who are some under the radar players poised for a big game?

Ed Orgeron Gives Injury Updates, How LSU is Approaching Final Days Ahead of Championship Game

Glen West

Orgeron expects Lewis, Marshall to play in National Championship

Tiger Practice Report: Receiver Terrace Marshall, Guard Damien Lewis Return to Practice

Glen West

Lewis and Marshall were both injured in Oklahoma win

Glen West

You won’t find a better telling of where LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up and the people that molded him…