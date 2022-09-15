LSU Target DJ Chester Sets Commitment Date

LSU target DJ Chester, who recently received his All-American Bowl jersey, has set his commitment date. A Top-10 offensive lineman in the 2023 class, Chester will make his college decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 in San Antonio, Texas, per 247 Sports Steve Wiltfong.

Chester, a monstrous tackle that is already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, is a proven force up front. One of the top linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a gifted talent. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top uncommitted prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

Coach Davis is prioritizing Chester in a big way, making an impact in his recruitment over the summer. It’s looking as though the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with one of the nation’s top remaining offensive linemen still on the market.

LSU hosted the top prospect for a visit to Death Valley last weekend when the Tigers faced Southern. Chester was surrounded by a myriad of top prospects as he continues to think through his decision.

The Tigers are certainly trending in his recruitment. Look for Coach Brad Davis to keep his foot on the gas to secure Chester with this 2023 class only having three offensive line commits thus far.