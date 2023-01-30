LSU Targeting Dynamic 2023 DL Ahead of National Signing Day

LSU has done some damage on the recruitment trail over the last few months. After securing a Top 5 2023 class during the Early Signing Period, this program still has their sights set on a few targets ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The main target: 2023 Chicago native, and 3-star DT, Jamel Howard.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder has a few schools in his ear, specifically Miami, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. With LSU also making a push for the defensive menace, time is ticking with a decision coming soon ahead of Wednesday.

Howard is fresh off of an official visit to Miami over the weekend where the youngster took in his final college campus before signing day.

It’ll be a decision that comes down to the wire for Howard, who took all five of his official visits, but the Tigers are certainly going to be in his ear down the stretch.

Look for defensive line coach Jamar Cain and recruiting guru Brian Polian to continue pushing for the Chicago native with tremendous upside.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”