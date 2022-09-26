LSU-Tennessee to Kickoff at 11 a.m., Details Announced

The slate of SEC games set to take place Oct. 8 is monstrous. Among the standout contests, LSU will face Tennessee, but not at the time many were anticipating. Monday morning, it was announced the game will take place at the 11 a.m. CT time slot on ESPN.

With the Tigers getting the morning slot, it left Auburn-Georgia securing the 2:30 p.m. game on CBS with a primetime matchup of Alabama-Texas A&M kicking off at 7 p.m. CT.

This will be LSU’s 15th morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium history with the Bayou Bengals historically dominating opponents at the designated time slot.

Many have been anticipating this matchup given the Volunteers’ Top-10 status following their victory over the Florida Gators.

Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has quickly asserted himself as a Heisman candidate, this Tennessee squad is quickly flying up the rankings.

But before this one, Brian Kelly and company hit the road for their game against Auburn this Saturday. Another SEC test, LSU is prepping for this one with force. Returning a number of key players, namely safety Joe Foucha, the Tigers’ defense is beginning to take shape.

Foucha was suspended for the first four games of the season due to an academic issue stemming from his transfer to LSU from Arkansas.

Despite LSU-Tennessee getting the morning time slot, Tiger Stadium is set to have an electric atmosphere in one of the more heavily anticipated October matchups.