Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 5 Texas A&M

Follow along for updates throughout the course of Saturday's game in College Station

Pregame

LSU quarterback TJ Finley will earn his first start against a top 25 opponent this evening and will do so with a relatively healthy offense. The only notable absence will be receiver Racey McMath, who Ed Orgeron said would be doubtful throughout the last week.

The Tigers offensive line will need to put together back-to-back solid outings if it hopes to have success on offense, particularly in the run game. The Aggies hold the No. 2 rush defense in the conference so getting John Emery or Tyrion Davis-Price going early is a big key this evening.

On defense, LSU will have both Elias Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. back in the rotation after both missed the second half of the Arkansas game. Stopping a potent Aggie running attack, headlined by Isaiah Spiller will be a point of focus for the LSU front seven.

"Adding on quickly to our coverage is something that will stop the running backs from getting out. Just attacking the holes is something that we worked on with these past weeks," linebacker Jabril Cox said. "Not having the o-line get up on us so just hurrying up and adding on to our coverage is something that we've worked on."

LSU visits College Station for the first time since that 2018 seven overtime game two years ago that resulted in a 74-72 win over the Aggies.

Derek Stingley is indeed back out there this weekend as he's returning punts in pregame apparently.