Three LSU Football Players to Watch Against No. 2 Alabama

The general consensus around this weekend's LSU-Alabama matchup is that a lot has to go in the Tigers' favor to keep this one close. Decimated with injuries and not resting at 4-4 on the season, there isn't much belief LSU can make this a game worth tuning into.

But the game is played for a reason and there are a number of players who, if they step up, can allow the Tigers to hang around for a bit. Here are a few players who the Tigers will be asking to step up against the Crimson Tide.

Max Johnson (QB)

Against a dominant opponent like the Crimson Tide, holding onto the football with slow paced drives could be LSU's best friend come Saturday. In order for that to happen quarterback Max Johnson must hold onto the football and stay calm in the face of pressure.

It's very likely the Tigers could make this a game as recent history with this matchup has usually seen LSU keep it within reach for quarter and a half or so before Alabama pulls away.

"They're pretty physical up front and really well coached," Johnson said. "We know what their habits are and what we're expecting. We're looking forward to the challenge."

Johnson has spent much of the last week focusing on limiting turnovers as Ole Miss gained three extra possessions on an interception and two fumbles. Part of that will come with better protection from the offensive line but Johnson admitted he needs to get the ball out a little quicker.

The talent has never been a question with Johnson and he certainly hasn't been given all he's needed from the offense this year. With Garrett Nussmeier likely only to play in one more game this season, Johnson has an opportunity to really seize control of this quartetback room with a new coaching staff on the horizon.

A strong final four games from him where he makes a few plays and continues to grow more comfortable will give this offense some momentum heading into next season.

The Entire Offensive Line

Usually this is reserved for just three players but if LSU has any chance in this game, the offensive line needs to come out with the physicality and aggression showed against Florida, not the way this group looked against Ole Miss and for so much of the regular season. Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines and Cam Wire all need to put their best foot forward against a stout Alabama defensive line.

Outside linebacker Will Anderson is second in the SEC with nine sacks while defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis is a massive man who can easily get into the backfield as well. LSU couldn't establish a run game one week after helping set an all time rushing record against the Gators so it's impossible to know which group will show up.

But if the Tigers can hold their own, give Johnson time to throw and open a few running lanes in the process, LSU will be able to keep the ball out of the Crimson Tide's hands.

"We have to establish the run game," Ingram said. "We can't take any plays off because they expose a lot of people that don't use good technique. I think we have to go into this game with great technique and battling every play."

Damone Clark (LB)

In what's the most difficult game of the season, having that stabalizing force in the middle of the defense will be important and Clark has absolutely lived up to that billing in 2021. After a year of inconsistency, the now senior linebacker as made tremendous growths in his game, starting with better coverage and understanding of where to be on the field.

He's always had the athleticism to be a special talent but is combining it with a high football IQ and playmaking that makes him and All-SEC and potentially All-American candidate at the linebacker spot. Alabama's offense will try to attack the Tigers' defense every way possible and having Clark to take away some of the options in the middle of the field will be critical.

Clark has also been really stout in the run game this season and with Brian Robinson Jr. top five in the conference in rushing yards, getting the defense to be more gap sound is of utmost importance. Ole Miss consistently got the front seven out of position and gashed the Tigers in the run game because of it.

A less predictable scheme and more attention to staying gap sound will help at the very least limit the production of a very lethal part of this Alabama offense.

"Gap protection, that's the biggest thing," Clark said. "You got the B-gap, stay in the B-gap. If you got the A-gap, stay in the A-gap. That's the biggest thing. It's a team effort and we help each other. We all wanna see each other succeed."