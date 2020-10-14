LSU is just three days away from arguably its toughest road matchup of the 2020 schedule. The Tigers are looking to get back on track against a top 10 Gator squad and will need all of its biggest stars to step up and contribute in major ways.

Here are three players to pay close attention to on Saturday against Florida in the Swamp.

Terrace Marshall (WR)

If LSU hopes to stand a chance of keeping up with Florida’s high powered offense, Marshall will need to continue his phenomenal play. In three games, the junior’s chemistry with Myles Brennan has been on full display, combining for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.

This isn’t the first time Marshall has put together a great start to the season. In 2019, Marshall recorded six touchdowns in the first three games before suffering a foot injury that held him out for a month.

The Florida defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for 331 yards a game and eight touchdowns.

"Myles is improving every day, he's getting better, he's a better leader every day and his potential is very high," Marshall said. "Nothing's perfect, there's always areas you can improve and in our offense there are some small things we can work on that will turn into big things."

With the potential loss of Brennan this week against the Gators, Marshall’s role will be increased even more with a true freshman like TJ Finley or Max Johnson drawing the start.

Marshall has been in such a groove to start this season that Ed Orgeron said during his weekly press conference on Monday that Marshall ran over to the sidelines at one point yelling for the ball in one-on-one situations.

"That's just the competitiveness in me, I don't really know how to control it when I'm in the game," Marshall said. "Whenever I get in my zone, I'm just ready to eat."

John Emery (RB)

Emery made the list last week and was only given two carries against Missouri. Expect that to change with a Gator defense that’s not only been bad in the passing game but on the ground as well.

Florida has allowed 492 yards in its first three games and five touchdowns so putting an emphasis on the run game will be a big part of the offensive success. It was a bit surprising to see Emery carry the ball only two times for seven yards against Missouri after a career high 103-yard performance against Vanderbilt.

Orgeron said Monday that the Tigers took what Missouri gave them on offense and that the passing attack was working well enough to stick with throughout the majority of the game. Missouri stacked the box against LSU but Orgeron admitted he wants to get the run game going a bit more.

“I'd rather not run the ball well than run the ball well and score 13. So we gotta take what they give us,” Orgeron said. “We do have to be more creative in the run game, I do believe. We gotta take what the defense gives us, but we gotta be able to run the ball better on first down.”

Again, if Brennan can’t go on Saturday, establishing the run game will likely be the course the Tigers lean heavily on.

JaCoby Stevens (S)

Much like the entire defense against Missouri, it was a forgettable performance for LSU's No. 7. The senior safety never looked comfortable in what the defensive scheme asked him to do, recording five tackles. Miscommunication and a couple of plays that saw him beat down field leaves Stevens striving for a bounce back performance.

As part of the plans to make the defense a bit simpler, Orgeron said on Monday that part of that will be built around putting one of its best playmakers in better positions to have success and make plays.

“JaCoby Stevens did have some miscues, but we're trying to find him the best place to play. JaCoby is an outstanding rusher,” Orgeron said. “That's one of his best attributes. Last year we rushed him. He was playing outside linebacker, and that's where he was most effective. I had a meeting with him today. He knows there's some things that he has to work on.“