Three Standout Performances in No. 6 LSU Football's Loss to Mississippi State

Glen West

LSU certainly had its miscues in Saturday night's loss to the Bulldogs but there were a few standout performances worth mentioning. The Tigers saw a pair of transfers absolutely dominate the front seven and a surprise receiver make an impact that could lead to further opportunity.

Jabril Cox (LB)

The senior linebacker looked fantastic next to counterpart Damone Clark as two of the Tigers’ most consistent players on the defense. Cox racked up six tackles, one tackle for a loss and a pick six in the second quarter that really sparked the team that looked lackluster much of the first quarter.

Cox has been a huge piece to the puzzle since coming to the team back in the spring and will continue to be one of the integral components moving forward. His counterpart Clark was also extremely impressive with 11 tackles and a sack. 

"I thought both of those guys were all over the field," Orgeron said of Cox and Ali Gaye. "I thought Jabril played very well, he was all over the field and a big addition to our football team."

Ali Gaye (DE)

Gaye, like Cox is another one of those 2020 transfers that LSU appears to have struck gold on. At 6-foot-6, 262 pounds, the JUCO transfer constantly disrupted KJ Costello and the Bulldog offense.

He racked up three tackles but more importantly he had three pass breakups at the line of scrimmage because of his active hands. Gaye also pressured Costello 11 times and hurried him an additional nine times with one sack.

His breakout performance might've been a surprise to some but not to Orgeron and the players who have seen this all offseason. 

He and Travez Moore were expected to split snaps at the left defensive end spot but it became very clear after his stellar play and a few offsides penalties on Moore, that Gaye was primed for most of the snaps. That trend should continue moving forward.

"I think we did some really good things on defense," Orgeron said. "Pressuring the quarterback and I thought our pass rush was good. Ali Gaye had some batted balls and pressure on the quarterback. That's what we've been seeing all preseason."

Jaray Jenkins (WR)

Jenkins was one of the breakout performers on the offensive side of the ball to many's surprise. In seven games as a freshman in 2019, he brought in five receptions for 67 yards but more than exceeded those numbers in Saturday's win over Mississippi State alone.

In the loss, Jenkins brought in five receptions for 85 yards, bringing the attention of not only Orgeron but his quarterback during the postgame press conference. The performance is likely deserving of future snaps, particularly in the coming weeks against Vanderbilt and Missouri, two winnable games where the Tigers will want to find consistent play from its weapons.

"I loved him, I thought he was good and Jaray's had a good camp," Orgeron said. "I'm proud of Jaray, he had a good game and I think that he's going to continue to get better. He's a good young man.

"I think all of our young guys played really well. This is big-time football and the freshmen were sent to the fire the first game," Brennan said. "Obviously there's a lot to learn and a lot to correct and we're going to be able to do that. I think we're going to be just fine looking forward." 

