LSU Tigers Receive Prediction to Make College Football Playoff

My new Week 7 @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections. @CFBPlayoff: Texas, Ohio St, Miami, Iowa St; Army 👀 at Georgia, Ole Miss at Clemson, LSU at Penn St, Alabama at Oregon. Also, Pop-Tarts: Notre Dame-Texas Tech; Boca Raton: USF-UCF; Texas: Arkansas-Kansas Sthttps://t.co/3OSyzgQH67