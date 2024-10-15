LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: What the Experts Predict to Happen in Week 8
No. 8 LSU heads to Fayetteville this weekend for another SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the chance to carry their momentum from a Week 7 victory.
Brian Kelly and Co. battled back after facing adversity early against the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday, and after capturing the win, it's on to Arkansas week.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a gutsy performance to close out the game against Lane Kiffin and Co. for a game that will be remembered in Baton Rouge for decades to come.
Now, he'll have to carry his "unique" playing style to Fayetteville on Saturday.
"I would say that he is unique. Garrett's in that first year starting but has the ability to have an awareness that 'I've gotta find a way to get through this.' On the sideline, he is talkative, he is always looking for solutions," Kelly said. "What can we do here with the coverages I'm seeing? He'll say I like this play, can we come back to this? I just think he's always engaged looking for answers and that's what makes him unique. Regardless of what has happened prior to, he's looking for success later in the game. Some of the plays that were called later were ones he really likes."
What do the experts believe will happen in Week 8 against the Razorbacks?
A look into where Vegas is putting the money and the overall outlook for Saturday night in Fayetteville:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Early Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-3)
- Arkansas: (+3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-142)
- Arkansas: (+120)
Over/Under: 55
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
The Early Pick: LSU -3
- Bettors are nearly evenly split on how to project Saturday night in Fayetteville, according to the spread consensus picks. 51% of wagers suggest that LSU will capture a victory or cover the spread in Week 8.
- The other 49& of wagers believe that Arkansas will either win in an upset at home or stay within the small betting line of three points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
