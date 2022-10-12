LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators: SI Tickets Has the Deal For You

LSU (4-2) vs. Florida (4-2) is set to be one of the highly anticipated matchups of the weekend as both programs continue to search for an identity. Despite tickets officially selling out during the preseason, not all hope is lost if you’re trying to catch the Tigers battle it out against the Gators in person.

You can get your tickets to LSU vs. Florida for as low as $75 right now with SI Tickets. There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI provides a savings calculator to compare fees with competitors once selections have been made.

With kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Gainesville, the Tigers hit the road for their second SEC away game of the Brian Kelly era. After traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn in Kelly's first away game, LSU came out victorious after a fierce comeback led by defensive end BJ Ojulari and the defense.

For Florida, the Gators look to continue trending in the right direction after a win over Missouri last weekend. Led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, this offense is box office, and any chance to catch this squad in person is a treat.

Heading into the matchup, Florida opens as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Brian Kelly and his squad look to get back on track this weekend after a devastating loss to Tennessee last Saturday. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and begin trending positively.