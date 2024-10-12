LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Football: Betting Odds, Trends and Picks
No. 13 LSU will host Lane Kiffin and the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Sean McDonough (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will be on the call.
Not only will Saturday night will be LSU’s Homecoming game, but it will also mark the celebration of 100 Years of legendary Tiger Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.
“What I’m excited about, and what our players are excited about, is an SEC game in Tiger Stadium,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “The energy, the excitement – not that the other games weren’t exciting – but this is different. It all rises to a new level.”
Vegas is all over this game with the latest predictions, expert picks and betting trends for Satutday night in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Current Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+145)
Ole Miss: (-175)
Over/Under: 62.5
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.