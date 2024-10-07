LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Football: What the Experts Believe Will Happen in Week 7
All eyes will be on No. 13 LSU hosting No. 9 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in a prime time showing on ABC.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, it'll be a program looking to make a statement against a Top 10 foe that got the best of them in 2023 on the road.
Now, the Bayou Bengals return to Death Valley with the opportunity to take on Lane Kiffin's Rebels in one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend.
What do the experts believe will happen on Saturday night?
Here's a look into the game information, current betting lines and the experts' takes heading into Week 7:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)
Over/Under: 63.5
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
What the Experts Say:
- Nearly 60% of bets currently predict that Ole Miss will defeat LSU and cover the spread with the remaining 40 percent of wagers projecting LSU will either keep the game under 3 points or beat Ole Miss in an upset.
- The current point spread indicates that Ole Miss will win by a score of 34-31 in Tiger Stadium.
