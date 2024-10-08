LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Brian Kelly Details the Week 7 Game Plan
No. 13 LSU will enter Saturday night's Week 7 contest against the Ole Miss Rebels looking for revenge following a crucial loss in Oxford a season ago.
After a shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Bayou Bengals averaged 6.3 yards per play on their way to putting up 637 yards of total offense, but ultimately came up short against the Rebels down the stretch.
Kelly and Co. will look to avoid a "shootout" once again and will have the help of a new-look LSU defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers have allowed over 30 points just once this season and will look to dial up a savvy game plan for the Rebels this weekend.
On the other side, it's a different look from the Ole Miss defense as well after hitting the NCAA Transfer with force. The Rebels are No. 12 in the country in yards per game allowed while giving up just three touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season.
Now, all eyes will be on what both defenses dial up in Tiger Stadium this weekend in a pivotal SEC showdown that will certainly have College Football implications on the line.
Kelly addressed the media on Monday where he dove into the importance of the matchup, avoiding a shootout and limiting Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart:
Kelly's Week 7 Thoughts:
The Challenge Ahead
“Now we’re welcoming Ole Miss into Tiger Stadium in a matchup with two teams that are certainly familiar with one another and a team we have a great deal of respect for. Lane has done a great job there. They are a team that is prolific offensively and is playing great defense right now and that’s the biggest [difference] if you look at last year to this year. Defensively, they are one of the top teams in the nation in sacks, I love the linebacker play, and then Walter Nolen , we all know what he’s been able to do in this league. Couple that with the weapons they have on the offensive side of the ball and it’s a great challenge. It’s a great football team and deserving of their national ranking.
“We’re looking forward to a nationally televised game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. That’s why you come to LSU.”
Avoiding a "Shootout" in Death Valley
“We don’t want to get into a shootout.” Kelly said. “We want to play the appropriate level of defense that allows us to run our offense that lets us play complimentary football. At times we didn’t play complementary football last year. This year, there’s much more balance with our football team and we don’t want to play that way again.
“If you can keep Jaxson Dart and that offense off the field, that’s definitely part of the success teams will have against an outstanding scheme and a great play caller. It’s a really difficult offense. They’re really sound and fundamental and take advantage of what you’re doing. If you can win the possession time, you are at a clear advantage, but you gotta score points too.”
The Jaxson Dart Factor
“His toughness [stands out],” Kelly said of Dart. “I saw him as a freshman at USC and I’ve seen his physical and mental development. He’s fearless. When they need a big play, he’s not afraid to run the football. He’s not afraid of the bright lights and that’s why when you talk about the really good football teams, they have quarterbacks that aren’t going to shrink when the moment is big. There are similarities with South Carolina and South Alabama’s quarterback run games, but this is more about his ability to get the ball out in a timely fashion and distribute the ball.”
