LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: The Early Betting Odds for the Top 15 Matchup

Brian Kelly and Co. host Lane Kiffin's Rebels, preparing for a Top 15 showdown in Death Valley.

No. 13 LSU will return to Death Valley on Saturday for a Week 7 showdown against No. 9 Ole Miss to begin the thick of Southeastern Conference play.

Brian Kelly and Co. will head into the Top 15 matchup flaunting a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing the program's fourth straight victory in Week 5 over South Alabama behind a huge performance from true freshman running back Caden Durham.

The Tigers lost in Week 1 to USC, but continue trending in the right direction after victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.

Now, looking ahead, the Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.

Kelly's program is fresh off of an open date where the Bayou Bengals had the chance to recover while begin game preparation for a critical SEC showdown in Death Valley.

Here's Saturday's SEC schedule, the game information and current betting odds for the Week 7 clash in Tiger Stadium:

Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network

The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium

The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)

MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)

Over/Under: 63.5

The New AP Top 25:

1. Texas (5-0)

2. Ohio State (5-0)

3. Oregon (5-0)

4. Penn State (5-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Miami (6-0)

7. Alabama (4-1)

8. Tennessee (4-1)

9. Ole Miss (5-1)

10. Clemson (4-1)

11. Iowa State (5-0)

11. Notre Dame (4-1)

13. LSU (4-1)

14. BYU (5-0)

15. Texas A&M (5-1)

16. Utah (4-1)

18. Kansas State (4-1)

18. Indiana (6-0)

18. Oklahoma (4-1)

21. Missouri (4-1)

22. Pitt (5-0)

23. Illinois (4-1)

24. Michigan (4-2)

25. SMU (5-1)

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

