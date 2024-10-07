LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: The Early Betting Odds for the Top 15 Matchup
No. 13 LSU will return to Death Valley on Saturday for a Week 7 showdown against No. 9 Ole Miss to begin the thick of Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. will head into the Top 15 matchup flaunting a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing the program's fourth straight victory in Week 5 over South Alabama behind a huge performance from true freshman running back Caden Durham.
The Tigers lost in Week 1 to USC, but continue trending in the right direction after victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.
Now, looking ahead, the Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.
Kelly's program is fresh off of an open date where the Bayou Bengals had the chance to recover while begin game preparation for a critical SEC showdown in Death Valley.
Here's Saturday's SEC schedule, the game information and current betting odds for the Week 7 clash in Tiger Stadium:
Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Ole Miss: (-2.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+106)
Ole Miss: (-128)
Over/Under: 63.5
The New AP Top 25:
1. Texas (5-0)
2. Ohio State (5-0)
3. Oregon (5-0)
4. Penn State (5-0)
5. Georgia (4-1)
6. Miami (6-0)
7. Alabama (4-1)
8. Tennessee (4-1)
9. Ole Miss (5-1)
10. Clemson (4-1)
11. Iowa State (5-0)
11. Notre Dame (4-1)
13. LSU (4-1)
14. BYU (5-0)
15. Texas A&M (5-1)
16. Utah (4-1)
18. Kansas State (4-1)
18. Indiana (6-0)
18. Oklahoma (4-1)
21. Missouri (4-1)
22. Pitt (5-0)
23. Illinois (4-1)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. SMU (5-1)
