LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss: Rebels Wide Receiver Tre Harris Questionable for Week 7
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has played an integral role in the success of the Rebels' offense through the first six weeks of the season while leading the FBS in receiving yards.
The Louisiana native is up to 885 yards on the season which ranks him No. 1 in college football, but now his status is up in the air for Saturday night against No. 13 LSU.
Harris exited the Week 6 showdown against South Carolina with an ankle injury after tallying three receptions for 81 yards
“We don’t really get into much detail on that. He didn’t finish the first half and wasn’t close to going back in the second half," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "He certainly wouldn’t be playing today, so we have to get the other guys ready and we have to perform better than we did in the second half when we scored three points – now, we only threw one pass in the fourth quarter. That makes us move people in different spots when he’s out, so we’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him.”
It's clear the LSU secondary has been a thorn in the defense's side this season with the Rebels looking to exploit the area in Week 7.
For Lane Kiffin's group, he understands the challenge that lies ahead and the level of game planning that must be done heading into the prime time SEC clash.
“It’s a big week for us preparing to play a talented and well coached team in a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. “Our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week’s road game. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt good about two of the three phases on Saturday and our goal is to play a complete game this week.”
For the No. 13 ranked Tigers, they'll be well-rested coming off of a bye week after receiving an opportunity to recover in Week 6.
LSU will return a trio of players who were banged up previously with their sights set on practicing this week along with starting wide receiver Chris Hilton. Hilton is expected to make his season debut on Saturday.
The LSU Injury Report: Week 7 Edition
RB Caden Durham: Foot
LSU running back Caden Durham has quickly emerged as a critical piece to the Tigers' offensive attack After bursting on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina, he carried his momentum into Weeks 4 and 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is a go.
WR Chris Hilton: Ankle
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
He'll continue practicing this week with the intentions to play in the SEC battle against Ole Miss.
"We’re bringing him back from a long layoff, so we’ll see what he looks like when he gets out there on Saturday,” Kelly said prior to Week 5.
LSU has rolled with a receiver rotation of Kyren Lacy, Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas so far this season.
Once Hilton gets back in the mix, it will provide LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier with another receiver that can unlock the vertical passing game on offense.
WR CJ Daniels: Knee
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, according to Kelly, and utilized the open date to rehab in order to build it back up.
The program has received "good reports" and the belief is that this will not be an injury that keeps him out for the foreseeable future.
“He aggravated a knee injury, but we got good reports on it,” Kelly said last week. “CJ is concerned because he had an ACL injury before, but it was not an ACL injury this time. Those are things, at first you’re concerned, but it turned out to be the best case scenario for us.”
On Monday, Kelly stated that Daniels will practice this week and get back on track.
CB Zy Alexander: Concussion
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins after exiting in the first half.
Now, he's active heading into Week 7 against Ole Miss after clearing concussion protocols and returning to the practice field.
The veteran defensive back has battled the injury bug this season with a few nagging injuries, but all signs point to Alexander suiting up on Saturday.
